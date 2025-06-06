Park Jun Hwi caught cheating with co-star Woo Jin Young, exit Bare The Musical after intimate pics go viral

South Korean actors Park Jun Hwi and Woo Jin Young landed in a cheating scandal due to their alleged affair. The two were reportedly caught cheating by Jun Hwi's fiancee. Pictures of their alleged affair have surfaced online, as reported by Korean outlets.

Park Jun Hwi and Woo Jin Young's cheating scandal Reportedly, Park Jun Hwi has uploaded their pictures on his Instagram Stories.

One photo showed Park Jun Hwi and Woo Jin Young sitting together on a sofa, heads bowed, with Jun Hwi dressed in just a T-shirt and underwear. Another image of what appeared to be an intimate conversation between the two, further fueled speculations.

As per a report of Hindustan Times, the translation of their conversation was:

Park Jun Hwi: Can I go shower after I change?

Woo Jin Young: Is it okay to shower?

Park Jun Hwi: Since I’m showering with the door closed, there won’t be any sounds.

Woo Jin Young: It should be okay, right?

Park Jun Hwi: Yep. I’ll close the door. Raise the volume.

See posts here:

Park Jun Hwi and Woo Jin Young's viral picture and conversation.

Park Jun Hwi deactivates Instagram Meanwhile, Jun Hwi's Instagram account is no longer available on the platform. Going by the reports, it seems he has deactivated his account after the incident.

Park Jun Hwi, Woo Jin Young replaced in musical Park Jun Hwi and Woo Jin Young were co-stars who starred together in the musical, Bare: A Pop Opera. Jun Hwi was also part of another popular musical, Nijinsky.

Recently, the production company, Show Play Entertainment announced Park Jun Hwi and Woo Jin Young's exit from the plays citing ‘personal reasons’.

They are replaced by Kang Byung-hoon and Park Do Yeon in Bare.

Their statement read, as quoted by Allkpop: “Actors Park Jun Hwi, who played Peter, and Woo Jin Young, who played Tanya, have withdrawn from the performances due to personal reasons. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused to the audience due to the actors' withdrawal and the resulting casting changes. Those who wish to cancel or receive a refund due to the casting changes can do so without any fees through the ticketing agency.”

Park Jun Hwi was said to be engaged to his girlfriend.

Internet reacts to Park Jun Hwi, Woo Jin Young's viral pics His cheating scandal has created a storm on the internet.