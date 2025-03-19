Park Seo Joon’s latest post ends involvement in Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron’s controversy

Korean actor Park Seo Joon found himself caught up in the ongoing controversy involving Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron. While fans feel he was unnecessarily dragged into the mess owing to his friendship with the Queen of Tears actors, his latest post on Instagram dismissed any speculations. If anything, Park Seo Joon seems to be completely unbothered.

Park Seo Joon's latest post The Parasite actor took to his Instagram account and shared an update about his pet dog. He posted a photo of his dog Simba and simply captioned it as "Simba update." “My baby update,” he also added.

His completely unrelated post shuts down rumours of him taking a digging at his fellow actor Kim Soo Hyun.

Why Park Seo Joon got dragged into Kim Soo Hyun's controversy It all began when Park Seo Joon posted a bunch of pictures from his trip to Paris in March. He wrote in the caption, "What did I do in Paris? Garo".

While it was a post like any other shared by the actor previously, many Korean outlets reported that the post was a cryptic jab at Kim Soo Hyun. The rumours grew stronger when Kim Se Eui of the YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute, who has been sharing updates from Kim Sae Ron's family, mentioned Park Seo Joon's post in a live session.

On March 17, Kim Se Eui said Seo Joon's caption had allegedly a hidden meaning behind it. Allkpop quoted Kim Se Eui saying, "Isn't this very suggestive? Kim Soo Hyun's nickname used to be 'YouTuber Kim Paris.' 'YouTuber Kim Paris' reportedly exchanged romantic letters with Kim Sae Ron (nicknamed 'Serone' by Kim Soo Hyun). And then Park Seo Joon posted 'What did I do in Paris? Garo,' which could be interpreted as a reference to Garo Sero (horizontal and vertical)."

“I even left a comment on Park Seo Joon's post saying, 'I'm rooting for you, Park Seo Joon.' The friendship between Kim Soo Hyun and Park Seo Joon seems to be extremely fragile,” added Kim Se Eui as per the portal.

Latest update in Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Sae Ron controversy Meanwhile, reports suggest Kim Soo Hyun's team is currently preparing for a press conference with ex-co-workers of Kim Sae Ron.

The controversy grows more complicated by the day, with new allegations, reports, and statements emerging between the late actor's family and Kim Soo Hyun's agency.

Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Sae Ron controversy timeline Kim Sae Ron was found dead at her home in the Seongdong District of Seoul on February 16, Kim So Hyun's birthday. She was 24.

Earlier this month, Kim Sae-ron's aunt alleged that actor Kim Soo Hyun was in a relationship with Kim Sae Ron which began when she was only 15. She also claimed that Kim Soo Hyun distanced himself from Kim Sae Ron after her DUI case in 2022.

She alleged that Kim Soo Hyun and his agency, Gold Medalist, contributed to Kim Sae Ron's financial struggles which ultimately pushed her towards her death.