Pati Patni Aur Panga winner: Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla become ‘Sarvagun Sampann jodi’- check out prize money details

Pati Patni Aur Panga winner: The popular reality show Dhamaal With Pati Patni Aur Panga wrapped up its first season with a grand finale episode on Sunday. It was hosted by Munawar Faruqui and Sonali Bendre.

Winner of Pati Patni Aur Panga Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla became the winners of Pati Patni Aur Panga, securing the Sarvagun Sampann jodi title.

They defeated Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee, who emerged as the first runners-up of the show.

Announcing the winner, ColorsTV posted a photo of Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla on their Instagram handle. Their caption read, "Ho gaya hai ailaan, Dhamaal With Pati Patni Aur Panga ki trophy hoti hai Rubina aur Abhinav ke naam.”

About Dhamaal With Pati Patni Aur Panga Dhamaal With Pati Patni Aur Panga featured several popular jodis of the industry who competed for three months, fulfilling tasks and challenges. They also witnessed themed episodes in which everyone opened up about their married life.

The couples included Gurmeet Choudhary-Debina Bonnerjee, Sudesh Lahiri-Mamta Lehri, Swara Bhaskar-Fahad Ahmad, Hina Khan-Rocky Jaiswal, Isha Malviya-Abhishek Kumar, Avika Gor-Milind Chandwani, and Geeta Phogat-Pawan Kumar.

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla reacts to winning Pati Patni Aur Panga After being crowned as the winning couple of the show, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla shared a joint statement. They said, "Dhamaal With Pati Patni Aur Panga was a superb way for us to spend time together without life rushing by us. As a couple, we’re far from perfect, and we, along with other couples, were very candid about our blind spots, and that was super liberating. Winning this trophy is extremely special; it’s the result of all the love we have received from the viewers and the supportive spirit of every couple who made this journey so much fun. We want to thank the makers of this show for creating a space that was honest, warm, and full of heart. Our deepest gratitude to Sonali ma’am and Munawar for their love, gentleness, humour, and guidance."

What did Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla get Meanwhile, there's no update about the prize money for the winners. However, the winning trophy was presented to the couple.

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla tied the knot on June 21, 2018, in Shimla after dating for three years. They met in 2015 at a friend's Ganpati celebration, and later fell in love as Abhinav once invited the TV actor for a photoshoot. They reportedly faced marital problems in 2020 but later worked things out during Bigg Boss 14.