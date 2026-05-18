Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office Collection Day 4: Ayushmann Khurrana film far from sequel, mints less than ₹1 crore

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office Collection Day 4: Ayushmann Khurrana, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh-starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh Do was released on Friday. The film completed its opening weekend on a lukewarm note. Continuing the same trend, the film is trailing behind the ₹20 crore mark on day 4.

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Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office Collection Day 4 The sequel to the 2019 film Pati Patni Aur Woh starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday, the recent release is witnessing a slow Monday, as per real-time updates. On day 4, the film minted ₹26 lakh so far from morning shows with an occupancy of 8%.

However, this isn't the final earning as the film is expected to bring more business throughout the day. The final numbers will be released post-night shows.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do vs Pati Patni Aur Woh Pati Patni Aur Woh Do has opened considerably lower than its prequel Pati Patni Aur Woh at the Indian box office. While the sequel collected ₹4 crore net on Day 1, the original film had opened with ₹9.10 crore net, giving the prequel a lead of more than double the opening-day business. The gap continued over the weekend. The sequel raked in ₹5.75 crore and ₹7.75 crore net on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. On the other hand, the original posted collections of ₹12.33 crore and ₹14.51 crore net during the same day in 2019.

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In terms of occupancy, a comparatively slower response is seen for the sequel. Pati Patni Aur Woh Do recorded occupancies of 12%, 16%, and 22% across its opening weekend despite a wide release of over 6,000 shows in India.

However, the original film, Pati Patni Aur Woh, had delivered much stronger theatrical momentum during its opening weekend. Despite the usual drop on Monday, the sequel’s live collections remained muted with 8% occupancy. Pati Patni Aur Woh had managed ₹5.70 crore net on its first Monday.

Ticket booking and occupancy On the online booking front, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do witnessed moderate traction with nearly 1.69 lakh tickets sold on BookMyShow for its opening day. The film saw a slight spike during evening hours on day 1, where ticket sales touched around 35,000–39,000 tickets per hour, indicating some movement. However, the momentum remained insufficient to compensate for the weak opening and the substantial gap between the box office performance of Pati Patni Aur Woh.

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Regional occupancy trends across the key markets largely stayed in single digits. Delhi NCR recorded just 9.8% occupancy despite 958 shows, while Mumbai performed slightly better with 13.8% occupancy across 509 shows. Pune and Jaipur managed 14.5% and 13.3% occupancy, respectively, on day 1. With the Friday numbers opening on a soft note, the film is predicted to face a challenge in generating strong growth at the box office in the first week.

About the film Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is helmed by Mudassar Aziz.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Renu Ravi Chopra under the banners of T-Series Films and B. R. Studios.

Disclaimer: All inputs are based on Sacnilk.com

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.