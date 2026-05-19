Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office Collection Day 5: Ayushmann Khurrana film drops on 5th day - This is what it earns

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office Collection Day 5: Ayushmann Khurrana's latest outing, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, witnessed a huge drop in earnings on Monday. While it is early to predict the fate of the film on Tuesday, its day 5, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do has crossed the ₹20 crore mark at the domestic box office.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office Collection Day 5 According to the real-time numbers, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do kickstarted day 5 morning shows by raking in ₹6 lakh from 974 shows. The film witnessed an occupancy of about 8% across India so far and is expected to grow throughout the day.

The final earnings of the day will be out after the night shows.

Compared to the previous day’s earnings ( ₹26 lakh from morning shows), Day 5 of Pati Patni Aur Woh Do looks weak. However, the occupancy remains the same on both Day 4 and Day 5. It has time to catch up and even surpass yesterday's collection of ₹3.25 crore net.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do box office report Pati Patni Aur Woh Do has witnessed a mixed run at the box office so far after its release on May 15. The film opened with ₹4 crore net on Day 1 before showing growth over the first weekend.

“#PatiPatniAurWohDo sees a healthy 52.28% growth on Saturday, which is definitely a positive sign... All eyes are now on Sunday to cover the shortfall of the opening day and ensure a decent weekend total,” predicted film trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do collected ₹5.75 crore on Saturday and ₹7.75 crore on Sunday. Similarly, occupancy also improved steadily from 12% on Friday to 22% on Sunday, despite a reduction in show count in India.

However, the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer saw a noticeable drop on its first Monday. Its collections fell to ₹3.25 crore, and occupancy slipped to 13%. Early estimates for Day 5 remain low, with the film collecting around ₹6 lakh (as per the latest update) from morning shows only.

Considering the latest business, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do has collected an estimated ₹24.91 crore gross at the Indian box office. Its total India net collections now stand at ₹20.81 crore.

The final Day 5 collections are still awaited, and it is going to be crucial to determine the film’s overall box office performance.

About Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is a spiritual sequel to the 2019 film Pati Patni Aur Woh starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday.

Besides Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead, the film also has Wamiqa Gabbi, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh.

It is touted as a comedy of errors. The movie revolves around Prajapati (Khurrana), a man who is caught between three women (Khan, Singh and Gabbi)

The Pati Patni Aur Woh franchise goes back to the 1978 classic with the same name, starring Sanjeev Kumar.

Talking about the film, director Mudassar Aziz credited the original movie helmed by BR Chopra and shared how his film evolved from changing relationship dynamics in today's time.

Aziz told ANI, "Actually, this franchise doesn't belong to me; it belongs to BR sir, who created this world and the dynamic between the husband, wife, and the "third" factor. In his films, the idea was that the third factor doesn't necessarily have to be a person; it can be anything that influences the relationship."