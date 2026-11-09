‘Patiala Peg’ to ‘Jatt Fire Karda’: Why four Diljit Dosanjh songs are barred from Indore concert

Four songs by Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh have been barred from being performed at his November 15 concert in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, over concerns that their alleged promotion of alcohol and violence could adversely impact children and others, officials said on Saturday.

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The songs are 'Patiala Peg', '5 Tara Theke', 'Jeb Vicho Feem' and 'Jatt Fire Karda'.

The directions were issued by the District Child Protection Officer to the manager of the concert venue following a complaint filed by Chandigarh-based Dr Punditrao Dharenavar, officials said.

According to the letter issued to the venue manager, children above the age of five would be allowed to attend the live concert. It cited concerns that the four songs could have an adverse impact on young audiences.

Why have Diljit Dosanjh's four songs been barred? The directions also referred to a July 22, 2019, order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The court had directed the police in Punjab, Haryana and the Union Territory of Chandigarh to ensure that songs glorifying liquor, wine, drugs and violence were not played, including during live performances. The order had highlighted the potential impact of such songs on young children.

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In his complaint, Dharenavar cited the High Court order and urged authorities to prevent Dosanjh from performing the four songs, even if their lyrics were altered.

What did the complaint against Diljit Dosanjh seek? Apart from requesting restrictions on the four songs, Dharenavar sought a ban on the singer inviting children onto the stage during the concert.

He also requested that Dosanjh not wear two crossed silver bullet belts, commonly known as bandoliers, or dummy metallic silver cartridges on his chest during the live performance.

The restrictions come ahead of Dosanjh's scheduled November 15 concert in Indore, where the venue is expected to allow children above the age of five to attend.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.