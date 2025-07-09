Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao announce pregnancy with a cute Instagram post: ‘Baby on the way’

“Baby on the way”: Bollywood actor couple Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao were “elated” to announce that they are expecting their first child together in an adorable Instagram post on Wednesday.

The couple shared the news in a joint post on Instagram, where they posted a picture that read “Baby on the way,” alongside the caption: “Elated”

The couple dated for 11 long years before tying the knot in November 2021.

Congratulatory messages pour in: Many celebrities, including Bhumi Pednekar, Tripti Dimri, Bharti Singh, Neha Dhupia, Esha Gupta, and Kiara Advani, congratulated the couple on Instagram.

“Finally, the news is out!! I was having a tough time keeping it to myself. Congratulations,” wrote Farah Khan, joking.

“So happy for you both my dear friends,” wrote Sonam Kapoor.

Varun Dhawan said, “Congratulationssssssss.” Nushrratt Bharuccha wrote: “Woaaahhhhhh”

“Congratulations!!!! Such happy news; cannot wait!!!” wrote Soha Ali Khan

Pulkit Samrat said, “Wowwwww!! Congratulations doston!!”

On work front: On the work front, Rajkummar Rao, 40, is awaiting the release of his film Maalik on Friday, July 11. He is known for his acclaimed performances in films like Stree 2, Srikanth, Badhaai Do, Trapped, and Shahid.

Meanwhile, Patralekhaa, who debuted opposite her husband in Hansal Mehta’s CityLights, was most recently seen in Phule, opposite Pratik Gandhi.

She has also featured in shows such as IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack and Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu.

The couple has recently launched their own production house, KAMPA Film.

The name KAMPA holds personal significance, they said, sharing that it combines the initials of their mothers' names. Patralekhaa said the name pays a tribute to them.

“We've always believed in the power of storytelling. With KAMPA, we're looking forward to sharing these stories with the world,” she said.