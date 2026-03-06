Patrick Stewart brings all Shakespeares sonnets to life in new audiobook

Washington [US], March 6 (ANI): The unmistakable voice of Sir Patrick Stewart is turning to the timeless poetry of William Shakespeare.

The acclaimed actor is set to release a new audiobook titled 'Patrick Stewart Performs the Complete Sonnets of William Shakespeare,' featuring his narration of all 154 of the Bard's sonnets along with reflections on the poetry.

Published by Simon & Schuster Audio, the audiobook will be released on April 7 with a listed price of USD 14.99. It is currently available for preorder across platforms including Audible, Barnes & Noble and Google Play, as per Variety.

In addition to performing the sonnets, Stewart offers commentary on his creative process and insights into the works, aimed at helping listeners develop a deeper appreciation of Shakespeare's poetry.

"The works of William Shakespeare have been a vital part of my life since I was 12 years old," Stewart said in a statement, adding, "Performing all 154 of his sonnets has been one of the most rewarding creative endeavors of my career," as quoted by Variety.

The veteran actor added that each sonnet holds its own character. "The audience will of course know the more famous, more beautiful ones, but all are worthy of exploration. There is so much love, humor, heart and, to this day, mystery that can be found in Shakespeare's poetry."

Stewart said he approached the recordings with an intimate tone so that listeners could build their own connection to the material.

"I felt compelled to make these recordings deeply intimate and personal, so each listener can forge their own unique relationship with Shakespeare's brilliance and perhaps come away with a richer sense of what it means to be human," he said, as quoted by Variety.

The 85-year-old actor's connection to Shakespeare spans decades. Stewart spent more than 40 years with the Royal Shakespeare Company, beginning in 1966.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, he recorded and shared video performances of Shakespeare's sonnets online, an effort that ultimately inspired the new audiobook project.

According to Simon & Schuster Audio, the recording features "spirited, meticulously crafted performances" of each poem.

Stewart also shares observations about specific words and phrases as well as candid reflections on how the material continues to energize and inspire him.

Stewart is also no stranger to audiobooks. He previously released audio versions of his one-man stage adaptation of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol and his bestselling memoir Making It So.