Patriot release announced: Mammootty, Mohanlal and Fahadh Faasil’s film set for theatrical release on this date

Patriot release announced: The highly-anticipated Malayalam film, Patriot is all set to release in theatres this year. Starring superstars Mohanlal with Mammootty alongside Nayanthara and Fahadh Faasil, the film will hit the bigscreen on April 23, 2026. On Republic Day 2026, the makers of the film shared the update with fans as promised by both Mammootty and Mohanlal.

Helmed by Mahesh Narayanan, Patriot is a multi-starrer. It marks the onscreen reunion of Mohanlal and Mammootty after more than a decade.

Patriot release date Presenting the big update, actor Vijay Deverakonda wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “Proud and honoured to present the first look of the colossal multistarrer #PATRIOT to Telugu audiences. A landmark spy thriller with a stellar star cast. Seeing the legends @Mohanlal sir and @mammukka sir together is an absolute treat. Best wishes to the team for the April 23rd release ❤️ #FahadhFaasil #Nayanthara #KunchackoBoban #MaheshNarayanan @darshanarajend.”

Mohanlal also announced the release date on his X page.

"Unleashing the spirit of fearless voices, this Republic Day. #PATRIOT arrives worldwide on April 23, 2026. The countdown begins NOW."

A new poster image, featuring the lead cast of Patriot has also been unveiled.