Patriot teaser out: Mohanlal and Mammootty reunite after 16 years in high-stakes thriller | WATCH

Patriot teaser: On Thursday, the makers dropped the much-awaited teaser of the upcoming Malayalam film, Patriot. Featuring an ensemble cast, the film reunites superstars Mohanlal and Mammootty. Touted to be a socio-political action thriller, Patriot is helmed by filmmaker Mahesh Narayanan.

Patriot teaser The teaser of The Patriot introduces an edge-of-the-seat thriller where Mammootty plays a retired JAG officer falsely accused of espionage. Mohanlal stars as a battle-hardened operative, who sets out on a mission to clear his name and safeguard the nation.

The one-minute-21-second teaser opens with actor Fahadh Faasil, who says, "I remember my father saying there was a time when this nation was controlled by the two of them. Together. Over all these years, what they earned wasn't just followers...Faith!."

The clip introduces two characters, Dr Daniel James and Col Rahim Naik, played by Mammootty and Mohanlal, who join forces against enemies.

Mohanlal's character Col. Rahim Naik, in a scene, drops hints about another third lead. He says, “There are three of us.. Can you stop us?”. Who could it be?

On the other hand, Kunchacko Boban's character talks about a project called ‘Periscope’, without revealing too much. Nayanthara's character builds up the mystery further as she mentions an application attached to a student laptop scheme. The teaser also introduces Darshana Rajendran and Revathy's roles in the film.

Watch teaser here:

Sharing the teaser on X, formerly Twitter, Kamal Haasan wrote, "Happy to share the Title Teaser of #PATRIOT (sic)."

Reacting to the teaser, fans have shared their excitement for the film.

A user wrote in the comments, "Mammootty and Mohanlal—the CEOs of Malayalam cinema—are finally back together. This is the return of the kings. Dear Indian cinema, take this!”

“Is this a Hollywood movie? The scale, the cast, the intrigue, everything looks grand,” added another.

Someone else commented, “Who is ready to see this two legends in one frame.”

One more wrote, “It could’ve gone for a massy cut with a more powerful score. The action looks good, but the music doesn’t hit hard enough.”

Patriot Patriot marks the onscreen reunion between Mohanlal and Mammootty after 16 years.

It also marks Mammootty’s return to films after an 8-month break from work due to health-related issues.