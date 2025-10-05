Paul Bonehead Arthurs takes break from Oasis reunion tour for cancer treatment

Washington DC [US], October 5 (ANI): Guitarist and co-founder of the English band Oasis, Paul "Bonehead" Arthurs, announced that he will be taking a temporary break from the band's reunion tour after being diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Arthurs recently took to his Instagram account to share with fans that, while he is responding well to treatment, he will have to step away from a few upcoming shows to focus on his health.

"Earlier this year, I was diagnosed with prostate cancer," he shared in his post. "The good news is I'm responding really well to treatment, which meant I could be part of this incredible tour. Now, I am having to take a planned break for the next phase of my care, so I'll be missing the gigs in Seoul, Tokyo, Melbourne, and Sydney."

"I'm really sad to be missing these shows, but I'm feeling good and will be back ready to go in time for South America. Have an amazing time if you're going this month, and I'll see you back onstage with the band in November. Bonehead. X," he continued.

The Oasis Live '25 World Tour began on July 4 in Cardiff, Wales, marking one of the most anticipated reunions in music. The band's next stop after Arthurs' break will be in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Nov. 15 and 16.

The reunion tour has drawn massive excitement since Liam Gallagher confirmed last August that he and his brother Noel Gallagher were reuniting after years of public disagreements.