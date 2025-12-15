Paul Feig, Jon Cryer, Virginia Madsen, and others mourn the demise of actor-director Rob Reiner

Washington DC [US], December 15 (ANI): The demise of actor-director Rob Reiner at the age of 78 has left many in sorrow. The son of writer Carl Reiner, Rob Reiner first became known for his role as Meathead in the influential sitcom 'All in the Family'. He went on to direct classic films including 'Stand by Me', 'This Is Spinal Tap', 'When Harry Met Sally...', and 'A Few Good Men', according to Variety.

He was found dead on Sunday afternoon in his Brentwood home alongside his wife, Michele Singer, according to Variety.

The late Norman Lear's family wrote in a statement, "The Lear Family is devastated by the deaths of Rob and Michele Reiner. Norman often referred to Rob as a son, and their close relationship was extraordinary, to us and the world. Norman would have wanted to remind us that Rob and Michele spent every breath trying to make this country a better place, and they pursued that through their art, their activism, their philanthropy, and their love for family and friends. Lyn Lear had remained very close with them and said, 'The world is unmistakably darker tonight, and we are left bereft.'"

Director Paul Feig wrote on X, "One of my most cherished pictures. Rob was my true hero. A true visionary titan and a lovely lovely person. One never knows if it's proper to post during something as tragic as this. But I just want the world to know what so many of us know in the industry. Rob was the best";

He also shared a picture with him on his social media handle.

"Grieving the loss of my favorite director of all-time. A Few Good Men is THE reason I became an actor, and Rob's filmography behind the camera is THE reason I wanted to direct and still do," wrote actor Paul Walter Hauser.

Paul added, "I met Rob Reiner on a Sunday at UCB theatre in Los Angeles on Franklin in 2010. I got very nervous realizing he and his wife and daughter were sitting behind me. I raised my hand to volunteer for a sketch with the show ASSCAT and somehow ended up Lio synching the song "Bittersweet Symphony" by The Verve using my belly instead of my mouth. It was beyond absurd but I couldn't help thinking "Commit to this. Rob Reiner is watching".

"Horrible. I didn't think today could get worse," wrote Jon Cryer on Threads.

"He was one of the greatest directors of our time. He was a friend. He was simply a beautiful person. Rob Reiner and his wife Michelle were two of the most kind and caring souls you could ever imagine. He cared so much for those who had no voices. This loss is devastating. I cannot express how much this hurts. Love you Rob and Michelle. Thank you for all you gave us," wrote actor Josh Gad on Instagram handle.

Actress Virginia Madsen wrote on Instagram "Damn this awful news out of Brentwood. God be with those who love them. Thank you Rob for giving us so much joy to hold on to. Life and talent always turned up to 11. z"l"

"I can't handle the truth that one of the greatest filmmakers to ever live is gone. We lost one of the few good men. RIP, Rob Reiner," wrote filmmaker Joe Russo remembering the Hollywood legend.

Actor and film producer Elijah Wood wrote, "Horrified to hear of the passing of Rob Reiner and his wonderful wife Michelle. So much love to their kids and family."

Composer Bear McCreary also paid an heartfelt tribute to the late actor, saying, "I am horrified and saddened at the tragic loss of one cinema's greatest directors. I can't even begin to list the films this guy made that impacted me throughout my life. We all know them. A legend. A true genius. Rest in peace, Rob Reiner"