Paul McCartney announces ‘Got Back’ 2025 North American tour: Dates, cities, and ticket info

Paul McCartney, the legendary English singer, songwriter and musician, at 83, is hitting the stage once again with his Got Back 2025 North American tour — a 19-date arena and stadium run that will kick off this September.
The Got Back 2025 tour launches September 29 at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California. The trek will wrap up with a two-night finale at Chicago’s United Center on November 24 and 25.
Along the way, Paul McCartney will perform in major cities including Las Vegas, Denver, Minneapolis, Atlanta, Nashville, and Montreal, delivering what fans have come to expect: hours of music that spans his iconic career from The Beatles and Wings to his solo catalog.
Tickets for all dates go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. local time on July 15 at paulmccartneygotback.com.
Fans were first tipped off by McCartney earlier this week when he teased the announcement in an Instagram Story showing two guitar picks engraved with: “Paul McCartney – Got Back in 2025.”
Described as one of the greatest living songwriters and performers, McCartney’s concerts are packed with classic hits like “Hey Jude,” “Live and Let Die,” “Let It Be,” “Band on the Run,” and dozens more. His performances offer a journey through six decades of musical history, celebrating the timeless work that has become the soundtrack of generations.
McCartney first launched the Got Back tour in 2022 with 16 sold-out shows across the US. In 2023, he brought the tour to fans in Australia, Mexico, and Brazil. The momentum continued in 2024 with over 20 performances across South America, Mexico, the UK, and Europe — all leading up to this highly anticipated 2025 North American leg.
Paul McCartney Got Back 2025 Tour dates
Sept 29 — Palm Desert, CA — Acrisure Arena
Oct 4 — Las Vegas, NV — Allegiant Stadium
Oct 7 — Albuquerque, NM — Isleta Amphitheater
Oct 11 — Denver, CO — Coors Field
Oct 14 — Des Moines, IA — Casey’s Center
Oct 17 — Minneapolis, MN — U.S. Bank Stadium
Oct 22 — Tulsa, OK — BOK Center
Oct 29 — New Orleans, LA — Smoothie King Center
Nov 2 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena
Nov 3 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena
Nov 6 — Nashville, TN — The Pinnacle
Nov 8 — Columbus, OH — Nationwide Arena
Nov 11 — Pittsburgh, PA — PPG Paints Arena
Nov 14 — Buffalo, NY — KeyBank Center
Nov 17 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre
Nov 18 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre
Nov 21 — Hamilton, ON — TD Coliseum
Nov 24 — Chicago, IL — United Center
Nov 25 — Chicago, IL — United Center