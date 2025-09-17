Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another Is a Spectacular Tour de Force

(Bloomberg) -- I went into One Battle After Another with high expectations. It’s hard not to: The new feature is by Paul Thomas Anderson, maybe the only filmmaker working today whose material is of such a consistently high quality that even his lesser movies would be anyone else’s best.

What I didn’t expect was to be so thoroughly moved by Anderson’s saga of American activists. Yes, it’s heart-poundingly thrilling and includes one of the greatest car chases I’ve ever seen on screen. It’s also a whip-smart satire with Leonardo DiCaprio running around in a bathrobe, stoned out of his mind. And at its core, it’s most surprisingly a film about the love between a father and a daughter and the need to fight for a better future. I left with tears in my eyes.

One Battle After Another, arriving Sept. 26, is a very loose riff on Thomas Pynchon’s 1990 novel, Vineland. Anderson, a Pynchon devotee (he adapted the book Inherent Vice in 2014), borrows some plot points here and there, but he overhauls the story of an aging radical under threat from an old foe, updating it for the present day.

Through what is essentially a long prologue, Anderson introduces us to the work of the French 75, a violent political action group that believes in open borders and liberation from capitalist systems. In the first sequence, DiCaprio, a bomb maker who goes by Ghetto Pat, helps to free detainees near the US-Mexico border alongside his lover, a French 75 ringleader named Perfidia Beverly Hills (Teyana Taylor). They eventually have a child together, but soon after, Perfidia is captured, exposing all the members of her crew to death or imprisonment.

Sixteen years later, Ghetto Pat has changed his name to Bob Ferguson and lives in hiding from authorities in a California town. He’s joined by his and Perfidia’s now-teenage daughter, Willa (Chase Infiniti), who believes her mother to be dead. For more than a decade, Bob has lived in a constant state of paranoia, which he blunts with booze and weed, frying his brain in the process. Willa scolds Bob for driving home drunk. Bob refuses to let Willa have a cellphone out of fear that she’ll be tracked.

But Bob’s paranoia is justified; as it turns out, he actually is in mortal danger. A White supremacist named Colonel Steven Lockjaw (Sean Penn), who was targeted during that opening mission (and has a psychosexual obsession with Perfidia to boot), is closing in.

As he does so, a zaniness takes hold. Anderson pulls off a miraculous tonal balancing act. Although there’s silliness—Lockjaw wants to join a cabal of racists who call themselves the “Christmas Adventurers”—Anderson never makes light of the injustice that his protagonists have dedicated their life to fighting. Neither ICE nor Donald Trump are mentioned by name, but the roundups staged by Lockjaw’s men viscerally echo real-world scenarios.

The actors also understand the tightrope that Anderson is making them walk. DiCaprio does some of the best physical comedy work of his career as Bob fumbles around in pursuit of Willa. (Watching him try to keep up with a bunch of young skateboarders is a treat.) At the same time, he exudes a genuine tenderness in every scene, never letting stoner goofiness overtake real affection for his daughter. Penn is perhaps even more astonishing. His Lockjaw is a grotesque figure, who lumbers like a cartoon soldier.

The women are just as formidable. Taylor imbues Perfidia with a combustible mixture of rage and sensuality. The character comes from a long line of revolutionaries, and the fire of that legacy fuels her, but she also gets a thrill out of her actions. After giving birth she finds herself combating a case of postpartum depression and the heartbreaking revelation that her lifestyle is not conducive to motherhood. Years later, Willa comes across as a mixture of her mother’s fierceness and her father’s earnestness.

All these multilayered performances are housed in some of the most virtuosic filmmaking I’ve seen in recent memory. With the entrancing sounds of Jonny Greenwood’s sputtering, piano-driven score, Anderson stages extraordinarily propulsive sequences. One of these is a pursuit through rolling hills that will make your stomach drop.

Still, I come back to my sobbing at the end of the film. The title of One Battle After Another implies both violence and exhaustion, but Anderson has made something that is profoundly about hope and love. At one point in the fast-paced narrative, DiCaprio pumps his fist and shouts, “Viva la revolución!” Singled out in the trailer, this gesture looks ironic. It’s not. One Battle After Another genuinely believes that the spirit of revolution still lives on in America.

