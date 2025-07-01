Paul Walker’s Brian O’Conner may return in ‘Fast & Furious’ finale, hints Vin Diesel at fan event

Vin Diesel has sparked speculation about the potential return of Paul Walker’s beloved character, Brian O’Conner, in the final ‘Fast & Furious’ film.

During an appearance at Fuel Fest, a car enthusiast event held in Pomona, California, on Saturday night, Diesel addressed fans alongside co-stars Tyrese Gibson and Cody Walker, Paul Walker’s younger brother.

Is Paul Walker's Character Coming Back for the Final Fast & Furious Film? While speaking briefly to the crowd, Vin Diesel revealed that the franchise’s conclusion is tentatively slated for an April 2027 release and shared three personal conditions he presented to the studio in order to move forward with the film.

“The studio said to me, ‘Vin, can we please have the finale of ‘Fast and Furious’ in April 2027?’” Diesel told fans. “I said, ‘Under three conditions.’ First, is to bring the franchise back to LA! The second thing was to return to the car culture, to the street racing! The third thing was reuniting Dom and Brian O’Conner.”

Diesel’s third point — reuniting his character, Dominic Toretto, with Brian O’Conner — has ignited discussion about how the filmmakers could achieve such a reunion.

While Diesel’s statement remains vague, the possibility of a digital reappearance for Brian O’Conner in the franchise’s final chapter is not out of the question. With advancements in visual effects and the franchise’s prior use of CGI to honour Walker’s legacy, fans are hopeful but cautious about what form such a reunion might take.

The most recent entry, ‘Fast X’, hit cinemas in May 2023 and grossed over $700 million globally, despite its massive $340 million budget. Featuring a star-studded cast including Jason Momoa, Michelle Rodriguez, Alan Ritchson, Brie Larson, and Rita Moreno, the film was promoted as the first instalment of a two-part finale. However, it remains unclear whether ‘Fast 11’ will directly pick up from ‘Fast X’ following the extended production timeline.