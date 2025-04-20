Bigg Boss Tamil fame Pavani Reddy and Amir tie the knot, Priyanka Deshpande and DJ Vasi attend; see first wedding pics

One of Tamil television’s popular couples, actor Pavani Reddy and choreographer Amir tied the knot on Sunday. Reportedly the wedding took place in Chennai. The couple first met during Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5.

Pavani Reddy and Amir's wedding pictures out Pavani took to her Instagram handle and posted the first pictures from the wedding ceremony in a joint post with Amir.

For the wedding, the bride looked gorgeous in a vibrant orange and gold silk lehenga saree with a heavily embroidered red blouse and a dupatta. She paired them with he is adorned with traditional gold jewellery.

Amir, the groom, opted for a classic white silk dhoti and angavastram.

The couple wrote, “20/04/2025 new beginnings.” In the pictures, the couple was seen smiling from ear to ear. A photo featured Amir planting a sweet kiss on Pavani's forehead at the ceremony. Another one had him tying the thaali (mangalsutra) around the bride's neck.

Priyanka Deshpande and Vasi arrive Helping them with the rituals was Priyanka Deshpande and her second husband, DJ Vasi Sachi who also tied the knot this week.

See pictures:

Fans react to Pavani Reddy and Amir's wedding Congratulations are pouring in for the couple. Reacting to their wedding pictures, a fan wrote in the comment section, “Some promises are not fake congratulations happy Married life my favs (sic).” “Happy married life pavmir I still can’t believe I am typing this let the magic, happiness continue in forever and ever To happily ever after (sic),” added another.

Someone also said: “He proved what he promised (sic).”

Pavani Reddy and Amir also dropped glimpses from their pre-wedding ceremonies. From a fun-filled, white and yellowed themed haldi celebration to green-themed mehendi night, the couple has treated their fans with several visuals from their wedding. It was only attended by their family, friends and close people.

Pavani Reddy and Amir's love story Pavani and Amir's love story began in the Bigg Boss house. While Pavani was one of the main contestants on the show, Amir later joined the show as a wildcard entry.

Amir made a bold proposal to Pavani, which was followed by their much-talked-about on-television kiss that had sparked quite a controversy at the time.