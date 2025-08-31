Pavitra Rishta actor Priya Marathe passes away at 36 after battle with cancer

Hindi and Marathi TV actor Priya Marathe died in Mumbai on Sunday. She was best known for her role as Varsha in the hit TV show Pavitra Rishta, co-starring Ankita Lokhande and the late Sushant Singh Rajput.

Pavitra Rishta actor Priya Marathe dies at 38 Marathe passed away after suffering from cancer for the last few years. She was 38. She reportedly breathed her last at her house in Mira Road, Mumbai.

Priya Marathe began her career as a stand-up comedian and television actor. Born in Mumbai, she completed her studies in the city before moving to the acting industry.

Priya Marathe's career She made her television debut with Ya Sukhano Ya and went on to star in several other Marathi serials, including Char Divas Sasuche.

Her first Hindi TV show was Ekta Kapoor's Kasamh Se, where she played Vidya Bali. She was also a part of Comedy Circus in 2010.

She played Varsha in the TV series Pavitra Rishta. She also appeared briefly in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain as Jyoti Malhotra.

Besides this, Marathe also worked in a Marathi serial, Tu Tithe Me, as Priya Mohite. In February 2017, she joined the cast of Star Plus's show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, where she took the role of Bhavani Rathod.

Marathe also starred in shows like Uttaran, Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap, Savdhaan India and Tuzech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe, among others.

She was last seen in the Marathi television game show, Aata Hou De Dhingana.

Priya Marathe also starred in a handful of films. She acted in the 2008 Hindi film Humne Jeena Seekh Liya and the 2017 Marathi movie Ti Ani Itar.

Marathe is survived by her husband, Shantanu Moghe.

Subhodh Bhave on Priya Marathe Meanwhile, actor Subodh Bhave penned a long note on the loss of Priya Marathe, who was his cousin.

He wrote on Facebook in Marathi, “ Priya Marathe. A wonderful actress, my co-star in a few serials and films. But for me, beyond all that, she was my cousin sister.”

"The hard work she put in after entering this field and her dedication to her craft were truly admirable. She performed every role with utmost sincerity and complete involvement. A few years ago, she was diagnosed with cancer. Even after fighting it, she once again returned to work. Through plays and serials, she came back before the audience with her effortless and graceful acting. But the cancer never really left her side.

“During our serial Tu Bhetashi Navyane, her illness resurfaced once again. Throughout this entire journey, her husband @shantanusmoghe stood firmly by her side. My sister was a fighter, but in the end, her strength gave way. Priya, heartfelt tributes to you. May you find peace wherever you are. Om Shanti.”