Pawan Kalyan announces sequel and prequel to OG: ‘I want to continue the OG world’

Actor and politician Pawan Kalyan has confirmed that his latest film ‘OG’ will expand into a franchise, with both a sequel and a prequel in the works.

The announcement came after the gangster drama shattered box office records in its opening week, crossing ₹160 crore in just seven days.

Pawan Kalyan announces sequel and prequel to OG To celebrate the success, the makers of ‘OG’ organised a grand event in Hyderabad, attended by the cast and crew. It was here that Kalyan reflected on the journey of making the film and shared his excitement about the future of the story.

Speaking about the film’s creation, he said, “It is easy to write a story, but it is difficult to bring it to life on screen. In fact I am myself not aware of the full OG story. I met Trivikram Kar Sujeeth after he mentioned his name and Sujeeth told me, 'You will be gangster in a Japanese attire, holding a sword and carrying a gun. I did not fully understand the story at that time but when I saw my son reading the notes with joy, I realised that there is a relevance to this story for this generation.”

The actor further added, “So I confirm that let us work on a sequel and prequel to OG. I know how frustrating it can be when a film fails but OG has given me the motivation to do films again. I want to continue the OG world in the time I get.”

More about 'OG' Directed by Sujeeth, OG stars Pawan Kalyan as a former gangster returning to Mumbai to confront a dangerous rival, Omi, played by Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi in his Telugu debut. The cast also includes Priyanka Mohan, Sriya Reddy, Arjun Das and Prakash Raj.

With its remarkable box office performance and strong fan response, OG has already cemented its place as one of the year’s biggest blockbusters.

