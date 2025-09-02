Pawan Kalyan exude swag in new OG poster unveiled on birthday, netizens react

Actor, politician Pawan Kalyan is celebrating his birthday on Tuesday. On this occasion, a new poster from his upcoming film, OG. The film is scheduled to be released on 25 September.

Pawan Kalyan's new poster from OG Ahead of the release, the makers of the film dropped a new poster featuring Pawan Kalyan.

The poster features the actor in a chill-out avatar. Exuding swag, he is seen sitting on a car bonnet. He looks handsome in a maroon shirt, paired with bell-bottom pants.

“Entho mandhiki inspiration Power Star Pawan Kalyan annayya ki Happy Birthday – Mee kotla abhimanullo okadni…First my hero. Now my OG #HBDPawanKalyan @PawanKalyan #TheyCallHimOG," wrote the OG director Sujeeth on X, formerly Twitter.

He also dropped another photo from behind the scenes. In the photo, Sujeeth and Pawan Kalyan are seen laughing and chatting away during a candid conversation.

See post:

Netizens react to Pawan Kalyan's OG poster Reacting to the poster, many fans have shared excitement for the film. Among them, a user wrote in the comment section, “Woah. Box office destruction loading.”

“Kalyan owned bell bottoms like no other,” pointed out another.

Someone also wrote, “Happy birthday to our power star Pawan Kalyan. We call him #OG.” “Kotla mandhi abhimanulaki inspiration bro nuvvu! Love you (You’re an inspiration for countless fans, bro! Love you),” praised yet another fan.

OG song Suvvi Suvvi Recently, the makers dropped the second song, titled Suvvi Suvvi, from OG.

The song features a heartwarming love story between Pawan Kalyan and Priyanka Mohan, who are showcased as two opposites, a gangster and his wife, who is a doctor. The song is composed by Thaman. Kalyan Chakravarthy penned the lyrics.

The first poster of OG was released in June this year. Sharing the look, the makers announced the release date of the film and wrote on social media, “PACKUP for GAMBHEERA, GEAR UP for the RELEASE. See you in theatres on 25 September 2025."

Pawan Kalyan's upcoming film OG The film is produced by D. V. V. Danayya under the banner of DVV Entertainment.

OG also stars Emraan Hashmi. It marks his Telugu film debut.

The film's cinematography is handled by Ravi K. Chandran and Manoj Paramahamsa. The editing is done by Naveen Nooli.