Pawan Kalyan family tree: A look at his three marriages, four children and famous relatives Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan has been in the news following his announcement of separation from his third wife, Anna Lezhneva, after 13 years of marriage. The couple confirmed their decision through a joint statement on 9 November 2026, saying they would continue to remain friends and devoted parents to their children.

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Meet Pawan Kalyan's family While Pawan has established himself in Telugu cinema and politics, he belongs to one of the most recognised film families in the industry. Known as the Konidela-Allu family, the extended family includes actors Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Varun Tej, Sai Durgha Tej and Niharika Konidela.

Here is a look at Pawan Kalyan's immediate family and the larger family tree, including his parents, siblings, their spouses and children.

Pawan Kalyan's three marriages and four children Born as Konidela Kalyan Babu on 2 September 1971, Pawan Kalyan is the youngest son of Konidela Venkata Rao and Anjana Devi. He has been married three times and has four children from his marriages to Renu Desai and Anna Lezhneva.

Also Read | Who is Anna Konidala of Russia? What Pawan Kalyan shared on WhatsApp group

His first marriage was to Nandini in 1997. The couple separated in 1999, and their divorce was finalised in 2008. They did not have any children together.

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Pawan later married actor and model Renu Desai in January 2009. The two had met while working on the Telugu film Badri in 2000. They have two children together: son Akira Nandan, born in 2004, and daughter Aadya, born in 2010. Their marriage ended in divorce in 2012.

His third marriage was to Russian model and actress Anna Lezhneva in September 2013. The two reportedly met while shooting for Teen Maar in 2011. They have two children, daughter Polena Anjana Pawanova and son Mark Shankar Pawanovich.

On 9 November 2026, Pawan and Anna announced their separation after 13 years of marriage. They said their children's happiness and well-being would remain their priority. The couple has not publicly disclosed the reason for their decision.

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Who are Pawan Kalyan's parents and siblings? Pawan's parents, Konidela Venkata Rao and Anjana Devi, are the starting point of the larger Konidela family tree. The couple's children include three sons, Chiranjeevi, Nagendra Babu and Pawan Kalyan, and two daughters, Vijaya Durga and Madhavi Rao.

Here is how their respective families are connected.

1. Chiranjeevi and his family

Wife: Surekha Konidala

Chiranjeevi, one of Telugu cinema's biggest stars, is the eldest of the three brothers. He married Surekha, daughter of veteran Telugu actor and comedian Allu Ramalingaiah, on 20 February 1980.

The couple has three children:

- Sushmita Konidela: Their eldest daughter, who works as a film producer and costume designer. She is married to L V Vishnu Prasad, and they have two daughters.

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- Ram Charan: Their son is one of Telugu cinema's leading actors. He is married to Upasana Kamineni, and the couple has three children.

- Sreeja Konidela: Their younger daughter has two daughters from her previous marriages.

Ram Charan is Pawan Kalyan's nephew.

2. Nagendra Babu and his family

Wife: Padmaja Konidela

Nagendra Babu, popularly known as Nagababu, is an actor, producer and politician. He and his wife Padmaja have two children:

- Varun Tej: An actor known for films such as Fidaa and Kanche. He is married to actress Lavanya Tripathi.

- Niharika Konidela: An actress and producer who has also worked in Telugu television and films.

Both Varun and Niharika are Pawan Kalyan's nephew and niece, respectively.

3. Vijaya Durga and her family

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Vijaya Durga is one of Pawan Kalyan's sisters. She has two sons, both of whom have established careers in Telugu cinema.

- Sai Durgha Tej: Formerly known as Sai Dharam Tej, he is an actor who has appeared in films such as Supreme and Chitralahari.

- Panja Vaisshnav Tej: Her younger son is also an actor, known for his debut film Uppena.

Both are Pawan Kalyan's nephews.

4. Madhavi Rao

Madhavi Rao is Pawan Kalyan's other sister. Unlike her brothers and several other members of the family, she has largely stayed away from the public spotlight.

How the Allu family is connected to Pawan Kalyan The Konidela family is also connected to the Allu family through Chiranjeevi's marriage to Surekha.

Surekha is the daughter of Allu Ramalingaiah and Kanaka Ratnam. The veteran actor and comedian had children including Allu Aravind, Surekha, Vasantha and Bharathi.

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Allu Aravind is a well-known Telugu film producer and the founder of Geetha Arts. He is married to Nirmala, and they have three sons:

- Allu Venkatesh: The eldest son, who largely stays away from acting.

- Allu Arjun: One of Telugu cinema's biggest stars, married to Sneha Reddy. They have two children, Ayaan and Arha.

- Allu Sirish: The youngest son, who works as an actor.

This makes Allu Arjun and Allu Sirish relatives of Pawan Kalyan through marriage. Allu Arjun is also Ram Charan's first cousin.

The family now spans several generations, with its members working across acting, film production and politics. Pawan Kalyan's immediate family is part of this larger network, which has had a significant presence in Telugu cinema for decades.

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About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.