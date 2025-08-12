Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu OTT release pushed? Check out when and where to watch

Actor turned politician Pawan Kalyan's film Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 -- Sword vs Spirit is all set to make its OTT debut soon. The film, originally released in theatres last month, received mixed reviews. It saw an impressive opening business at the ticket window; however, the buzz around the film faded within the first week.

Advertisement

Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu's OTT release For those who missed watching Hari Hara Veera Mallu in theatres, here’s a second chance to watch it. The film will be available online soon.

Where to watch Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu Reportedly, Amazon Prime Video have acquired the streaming rights of the Pawan Kalyan-starrer.

Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu OTT release delayed Hari Hara Veera Mallu was reportedly set to release on 15 August initially.

However, the recent reports suggest that fans who want to watch the film from the comfort of their homes have to wait a bit longer. Reportedly, the film's OTT release has been pushed due to the theatrical release of Rajinikanth's Coolie.

Advertisement

According to a report by One India, the OTT release of Hari Hara Veera Mallu has been pushed back for strategic reasons.

Citing sources in the industry hint, the report claimed that the decision could be linked to the overwhelming hype around Rajinikanth’s upcoming Tamil film Coolie. Coolie will be hitting theatres on August 14, 2025.

Owing to the superstar’s unmatched fan following and the film’s expected blockbuster run at the box office, streaming platforms may be holding off on the premiere to avoid competing with the film's theatrical release.

When will Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu release on OTT Koimoi claimed that Hari Hara Veera Mallu might now debut on the OTT platform sometime between August 21 and August 28, 2025.

Advertisement

However, Amazon Prime Video has yet to confirm an official date in both cases.

About Hari Hara Veera Mallu Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 -- Sword vs Spirit is directed by Krish. However, he walked out of the film midway. Later, the project was finished by AM Rathnam’s son, Jyothi Krisna.

Besides Pawan Kalyan in the lead, the film also stars Nidhhi Agerwal, Sathyaraj and Bobby Deol.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu is a two-part film. The second part is titled Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 2 – Battlefield (Yuddhabhoomi in Telugu).