Pawan Kalyan’s net worth decoded: ₹164 cr family assets, 11 cars including Land Cruiser, Range Rover & ₹60.77 cr income

The announcement of actor and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan's separation from Anna Konidala after 13 years of marriage has brought renewed attention to his personal life and financial disclosures. The couple announced their decision in a joint statement, saying they had chosen to part ways with "mutual understanding and respect". They did not disclose the reason for their separation.

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Beyond his career in Telugu cinema and political responsibilities, Kalyan's financial portfolio has also attracted attention. His 2024 election affidavit provides a public account of his declared assets, liabilities, income and vehicle collection.

Pawan Kalyan's net worth: What his election affidavit reveals Pawan Kalyan's net worth is often estimated at ₹120 crore to ₹150 crore, Asianet News reported. However, there is no independently audited public figure establishing his current individual net worth.

A more reliable reference is the election affidavit he filed in 2024 while contesting the Andhra Pradesh Assembly election from Pithapuram. According to the declaration, his family had movable and immovable assets worth approximately ₹164.53 crore, against liabilities of around ₹65.77 crore.

The affidavit also recorded income of approximately ₹60.77 crore over five financial years, from 2018-19 to 2022-23.

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The declared family assets included both movable and immovable holdings. These figures should not be interpreted as Pawan Kalyan's independently verified personal net worth, as the disclosure also covers family assets and liabilities.

His earnings are associated with his work in Telugu cinema, production-related activities, investments and professional engagements.

Pawan Kalyan's car collection: From Range Rover to Mercedes-Benz Pawan Kalyan's automobile collection is another notable part of his financial disclosure. According to his 2024 election affidavit, he declared 11 vehicles, including nine cars, a pickup truck and a Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

Some of the vehicles listed in the declaration include:

Range Rover Sport: Declared at approximately ₹ 2.42 crore.

2.42 crore. Toyota Land Cruiser: Listed at approximately ₹ 5.47 crore.

5.47 crore. Toyota Vellfire: Declared at approximately ₹ 2.53 crore.

2.53 crore. Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class 560: A luxury sedan included in his vehicle collection.

Jeep Wrangler: A premium off-road SUV.

Mahindra Scorpio S11: His declaration includes two Scorpio SUVs.

Mercedes-Benz R-Class 350: Another luxury vehicle listed in the affidavit.

Audi Q7: An older vehicle reportedly received as a gift from his mother.

Tata Yodha: A pickup truck included in his declared collection.

The actor-politician also declared ownership of a Harley-Davidson motorcycle. Pawan Kalyan's property, gold and other assets Apart from his film earnings and automobile collection, Pawan Kalyan's 2024 affidavit disclosed investments in property and other financial assets.

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His declaration included around 18.02 acres of land, valued at approximately ₹10.42 crore, including property in Janwada village in Telangana.

The affidavit also listed bank deposits, jewellery, gold and other valuable possessions. Among the declared holdings were approximately 1,680 grams of gold and diamond ornaments weighing 114 carats.

With a career spanning decades in Telugu cinema, Kalyan has built a substantial financial portfolio. His political career, including his position as Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister, has added another dimension to his public profile.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.