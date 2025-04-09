Pawan Kalyan’s son moved from emergency ward, under supervision for burns in Singapore hospital

An update on actor, deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh Pawan Kalyan’s younger son, Mark Shankar Pavanovich has been issued on Wednesday. Mark sustained burns on his hands and legs following a school fire in Singapore on Tuesday. Pawan rushed to Singapore where Mark is currently admitted and receiving treatment.

Health update on Pawan Kalyan's son As per his team, Mark has been moved out of the emergency ward. However, he will remain under observation for the next few days,

According to a report of Hindustan Times, the official press note read: "Mark Shankar, the younger son of Deputy Chief Minister Shri Pawan Kalyan, is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Singapore. Shri Pawan Kalyan went to Singapore from Hyderabad last night and went directly to the hospital. He saw Mark, who was receiving treatment in the emergency ward for burns on his hands and legs and smoke inhalation in the lungs.”

Pawan Kalyan reached Singapore Chiranjeevi joined Pawan Kalyan as both reached Singapore after the fire incident.

Reportedly, Pawan has met the doctors treating Mark. He informed his team that Mark will undergo further tests as a part of his treatment to avoid future health issues due to smoke inhalation.

“He was brought to the room from the emergency ward on Wednesday morning, according to Indian time. The hospital doctors have informed that he would have to undergo further tests and stay under their supervision for at least three more days,” the team was further quoted.

Fire incident in Singapore At least four adults and 15 children were rushed to the hospital in Singapore after a fire broke out at a "shophouse" in Singapore's River Valley Road on Tuesday morning, as per the country's state-owned CNA, which cited the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

Among those hospitalised was Mark Kalyan, the younger son of Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan. He is 7.

Reacting to the fire incident, Pawan Kalyan told reporters in India before flying out, "I will be leaving for Singapore tonight. My son is going through a bronchoscopy under general anaesthesia today. I don't know what the long-term impact of it is. Singapore High Commissioner in India also conveyed their concern and said that whatever support is needed, it will be done. He's around seven years old. I would be leaving (for Singapore) by a 9:30 pm flight."

