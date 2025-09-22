Pawan Kalyan’s They Call Him OG movie trailer gets leaked from pre-release event; fans get ‘Desi John Wick feels’

The trailer of They Call Him OG movie, starring Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi, has been leaked online. It was being screened during the film’s pre-release event. Videos from the event are being shared widely across social media.

The trailer of They Call Him OG was officially unveiled at the pre-release event on September 21 at Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium in Hyderabad.

However, it has not been uploaded online. The film, an action-packed gangster drama, hits theatres across India on September 25.

Some social media users have criticised the organisers of the trailer launch event for an alleged “three-hour delay”.

“If not for Pawan Kalyan stepping in, it would’ve been a complete washout,” wrote one user.

The user shared a video of Pawan Kalyan at the event. The Telugu star appeared to accidentally swing his sword too close to one of his guards, narrowly missing him by a whisker.

The movie is also known as OG. The star cast includes Priyanka Mohan, Abhimanyu Singh and Prakash Raj. The film is directed by Saaho, whose earlier release was Saaho. The 2019 film had stars like Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor and Jackie Shroff.

Meanwhile, the leaked video created huge buzz, with audiences praising the trailer and lead performances. Fans and users quickly circulated the clip. Fans also shared Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts.

While any such leaks typically damage the film’s business, this one has apparently boosted its popularity as free promotion.

Under one such leaked video, some fans requested the poster to delete the video.

“Broh delete the trailer.... Don't circulate it.... Wait for official release on YouTube,” posted one of them.

The poster replied, “Subha se fans wait kar rahe hai bro... Kyu delete Karu (Fans have been waiting since morning, bro… Why should I delete it)?”

“The leaked trailer is not of high quality, so let's wait for the official release. True fans should respect the creator's release plan,” commented another.

Meanwhile, such videos are going viral on social media.

Some other fans, however, love it.

“Desi John Wick feels. Love it,” reacted one fan.

One fan criticised it for revealing the main action sequence in the trailer, “Same mistake again by Sujeeth like Saaho.”

Pawan Kalyan’s last movie Pawan Kalyan, the actor-turned-politician, is the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. He enjoys a massive fan following for his Telugu films. His last release was Hari Hara Veera Mallu.