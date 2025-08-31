Pawan Singh apologises to Anjali Raghav after backlash for repeatedly touching her at live event: ‘If you are hurt…’

Bhojpuri singer-actor Pawan Singh faced major backlash on the internet when a video of him touching actress Anjali Raghav surfaced online. The incident happened at Lucknow, where Singh released his song Saiya Seva Kare, which also features Raghav. Singh repeatedly touched her waist and said that something was stuck to her.

Pawan Singh reacts to viral video of touching Anjali Raghav After the industry, Anjali Raghav posted a lengthy note on social media and announced her exit from the Bhojpuri film industry.

Now, Pawan Singh took to his Instagram Stories and said that he had ‘no wrong intentions’.

He wrote in Hindi, "Anjali ji, vyasth schedule ke kaaran main aapka live dekh nahi paaya. Mujhe jab iss baat ki jaankari huyi, toh mujhe bura laga (Anjali, due to my busy schedule, I couldn't watch your live. When I came to know about the matter, I felt very bad)."

"Mera aapke prati koi bhi ghalat intention nahi tha kyuki humlog kalakaar hai. Iske bawajood, agar aapko humari kisi bhi byawahaar se taqleef huyi ho toh uske liye main shama prarthi hoon (I had no wrong intention towards you as we are artists. Even then, if you were hurt by my behaviour, then I apologise)," he also added.

What did Anjali Raghav say? Earlier, Anjali Raghav posted the video online and shared what happened at the event.

She said in Hindi: "I have been very disturbed for the past two days...Do you think I would feel happy or enjoy being touched in public like that?" Anjali added, “Jab baad mein maine apne team member se pucha ki kuch laga hai, unhone kaha ki kuch bhi nahi laga tha. Tab mujhe bohot zyada bura laga, gussa aaya aur rona bhi aaya. Lekin mujhe samajh nahi aaya ki main kya karun? Kyunki vahan sab unka fan base tha, unko bhagwan bol rahe the aur khud ko bhakt bol bolke unke pairon main gir rahe the log (They said again that something was stuck, so I thought maybe something really was, that’s why they said it. Later, when I asked my team member if anything was stuck, they told me that nothing was there. That’s when I felt really bad—I was angry, and I even felt like crying. But I didn’t know what to do, because everyone there was their fan, calling them God and falling at their feet, calling themselves devotees).”