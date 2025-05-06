‘Pay SRK for this advertising’: Social media swoons over Shah Rukh’s THIS Met Gala photo featuring Nordstrom

The social media is raving over Shah Rukh Khan's Met Gala debut on Monday and also becoming the first Indian actor to attend Hollywood's biggest fashion night. Wearing an all-black Sabyasachi suit with dazzling jewellery on top and tiger sceptre in his hands, Shah Rukh Khan looked effortlessly suave, leaving onlookers awestruck.

But the photo that has everyone swooning is Shah Rukh Khan’s Met Gala shoot, with city buildings in the backdrop. One of the buildings show ‘Nordstrom’ signboards appearing in the background of SRK's shoots.

Social media users quickly caught on the brand and said, “#Nordstrom should pay #SRK for this advertising 😁😍😍😍😍 Wow... #ShahRukhKhan looks better everyday!”

“i'm way too stunned to speak,” another said.

“me pretending like I actually care about the rest of the met gala attendees when I really only care about srk.”

One said, “Being an SRK fan is simple: spot SRK, heart explodes, soul is fed, now peacefully going back to sleep like I just met God.”

Before walking the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Costume Institute, SRK met with his fans outside the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York City. Several visuals surfaced online showing the King Khan shaking hands with fans and blowing kisses.

A day ago, Sabyasachi had confirmed his historic collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan for the Met Gala 2025. Also Read | Met Gala 2025: Celebrities who have been banned or have stepped back from the spotlight

Sabyasachi took to Instagram Stories to post two messages: “KING KHAN.” In his next story, he amped up the tease, writing “KING KHAN BENGAL TIGER” alongside his label’s royal Bengal tiger logo.

The Bengal tiger, often linked with strength and royalty, is also a part of Sabyasachi's brand identity.