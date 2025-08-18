Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma to appear on 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'

New Delhi: Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma will feature on "The Great Indian Kapil Show" on August 23. The trailer for the episode released on Monday, confirming Sharma’s first-ever appearance on streaming platform Netflix.

His appearance on the popular show comes shortly after Paytm transitioned to full Indian ownership and returned to profitability — a development that industry watchers describe as a defining moment for the fintech major.

This milestone follows Paytm Payments Services Ltd. (PPSL) receiving in-principle approval from the Reserve Bank of India to operate as a Payment Aggregator, a key regulatory nod for the company’s long-term growth, according to a statement.

Market observers note that Paytm remains India’s largest merchant payments platform for enterprises and MSMEs, with leadership in QR code payments, soundbox devices, and card machines, supported by a vast merchant network.

Analysts widely credit Sharma with pioneering mobile payments in India, enabling millions of small businesses, street vendors, and large enterprises to accept digital transactions seamlessly, the statement said.

Earlier this year, Sharma voluntarily surrendered shares worth approximately ₹492 crore to SEBI as part of a settlement, a move that underscored his commitment to resolving regulatory matters and ensuring compliance-first operations, the statement added.

Sources tracking Paytm say the company’s recent turnaround reflects Sharma’s resilience and sharpened focus on compliance while driving innovation in payment solutions.

An industry analyst summed it up, “This is a symbolic moment — the founder who taught India how to make mobile payments is now celebrating the company’s revival and future growth on a platform that reaches millions of Indians.”

The Netflix episode is expected to highlight Sharma’s entrepreneurial journey and Paytm’s pivotal role in shaping India’s digital payments landscape. Observers say the timing underscores the brand’s renewed growth cycle, projecting confidence and reinforcing Paytm’s deep connection with its core audience.