‘Peacemaker’ Season 2 Episode 1 review: John Cena delivers big laughs and bigger chaos in strong return

Let’s start with the obvious: Peacemaker is back, and he’s brought jazz hands. James Gunn’s highly anticipated second season of ‘Peacemaker’ kicks off with the most ludicrously brilliant opening sequence yet — a new dance routine so wonderfully absurd, it somehow outdoes Season One’s already iconic intro.

It’s a moment of pure chaotic joy, where every move feels like it’s saying: “Yes, this show is still completely unhinged, thank you for asking.”

John Cena, as Chris Smith aka Peacemaker, is once again the bulked-up heart of the series — emotionally stunted, morally conflicted, and gloriously dense.

But what Cena does so well, and continues to do here, is bring a surprising amount of tenderness to a character who once shot someone for peace. He straddles the line between lovable idiot and traumatised anti-hero with more finesse than you'd expect from a man who once wore a chrome toilet seat on his head.

Now, on to the juicy bits — the Justice Gang cameo. We were introduced to them in Superman, and here, when the door swings open to reveal White Rabbit legging it out of a meeting, it's genuinely hilarious. The sheer absurdity of these moments is classic Gunn: silly, self-aware, and never too cool to make fun of itself.

Sean Gunn turns up as Maxwell Lord, and frankly, he's delightfully sleazy. Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern? Inspired casting. Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl is sharp, fierce, and wonderfully sarcastic. Together, they form a makeshift team that shouldn't work — and yet somehow does, as we saw in ‘Superman’.

And speaking of not working — but also somehow really working — is Freddie Stroma’s Vigilante. He continues to be the most terrifying cinnamon roll on television. Equal parts adorable and deadly, he’s still the kind of friend who'd bake you a cake and then kill a man with it.

Jennifer Holland returns as Emilia Harcourt, and she’s fantastic. One standout scene shows her being diagnosed with toxic masculinity by her therapist (yes, really), leading to a genuine emotional unravelling that’s both hilarious and deeply affecting. Harcourt’s arc already feels more complex, and Holland delivers it all with steely charm and just the right amount of emotional vulnerability.

The show's main plotline focuses on Chris, through his dad’s inter-dimensional weapon stash, finding a parallel universe in which he's a beloved superhero with his long-dead brother and even-deader father. It’s oddly touching, a little spooky, and a clever way of unpacking the trauma Peacemaker carries around like it's strapped to his biceps.

James Gunn, as ever, handles tone like a master juggler on a trampoline. His comedy remains subtle yet sharp, and he blends the various universes (Arkham, Metropolis, Belle Reve) with his own fresh madness in a way that doesn’t feel like a reboot — more like a course correction through chaos.

To summarise: ‘Peacemaker’ Season Two is back, it's bolder, it's weirder, and if this first episode is anything to go by, we’re in for another gloriously deranged, emotionally sincere, and dance-heavy ride.

Also, just to reiterate, Jennifer Holland is wonderful, and her badass boss lady energy deserves its own spin-off. Or at the very least, her own dance number.