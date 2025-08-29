Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 2 Review: James Gunn proves again that no one does messy family dynamics better than him

The second episode of ‘Peacemaker’ Season 2 is exactly what it needs to be — loud, absurd, emotionally charged, and full of characters who should probably all be in therapy. But in true James Gunn fashion, what could easily be an over-the-top cartoonish mess becomes something strangely moving, hilarious, and oddly heartfelt.

We pick up straight after the explosive premiere, and from the get-go, it's clear this season isn’t slowing down. If anything, it’s leaning harder into the chaos — and we’re all the better for it.

Chris Smith (John Cena), aka Peacemaker, is a walking contradiction, juggling guilt, denial, and his usual brand of violent idealism. Whether he's drunkenly texting a version of Emilia from a parallel universe or disposing of bodies with his best mate, it’s all delightfully deranged. And yes, somehow, it works.

The plot is getting increasingly tangled — in the best way. You've got alt-universe confusion, secret surveillance, resentful colleagues, and a talking eagle who might just be the show’s most competent character. But rather than feel overstuffed, the story’s messiness feels intentional.

It's meant to be overwhelming because that’s exactly what Chris’s life is: one giant, spiralling mess. And the more complicated it gets, the more you realise this isn’t just a superhero satire — it’s a dysfunctional family drama in disguise.

And what a family it is.

Cena is once again fully committed to the role, flipping effortlessly between deadpan comedy and painful vulnerability. Watching him wrestle with regret while also being utterly ridiculous (a late-night “hey” to a multiverse ex is so on-brand) is what makes this show sing.

Danielle Brooks brings warmth and grounding as Leota Adebayo, whose empathy balances the chaos. Freddie Stroma’s Adrian Chase continues to be gloriously unhinged — his jealousy over missing the orgy is both hilarious and, weirdly, relatable. Their friendship is still one of the best things about the series.

Jennifer Holland shines in a more emotionally open role as Emilia, and her quiet moments with Chris are subtle but affecting.

Steve Agee’s Economos gives us dry humour and a dose of real-world weariness — he’s had enough of everyone and isn’t afraid to say it.

And of course, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr. brings menace and moral complexity to the table, his quest for revenge adding a darker undercurrent to the otherwise comedic madness.

James Gunn knows how to make dysfunctional teams feel like real, messy families — from Guardians to The Suicide Squad, and now again here.

It’s never clean or comfortable. It’s awkward, petty, emotionally stunted — and yet, somehow beautiful. Gunn doesn’t shy away from making his characters unlikeable in moments.

He lets them fumble, fight, and fall apart. But he also lets them care deeply, even if they’re too damaged to admit it.

Even in its most ridiculous moments — talking eagles, multi-universe shenanigans, and an orgy that apparently needed a cleanup crew — ‘Peacemaker’ never loses its emotional core. And that’s the genius of it. It’s annoying, over-the-top, and brilliantly self-aware. But it’s also surprisingly sincere.