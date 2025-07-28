Peacemaker Season 2 trailer out: John Cena returns with new villains, major twists, and DC Universe crossover

After more than three years, Peacemaker is back — and judging by the explosive new trailer, Season 2 promises an even wilder ride.

The HBO Max series, created and directed by James Gunn, returns on August 21, picking up after the events of ‘The Suicide Squad’ (2021) and the recently released ‘Superman’ (2025), as part of the newly launched DC Universe (DCU).

Watch the trailer here:

The trailer opens with Ozzy Osbourne’s ‘Road to Nowhere’, a fitting nod to the heavy-metal energy of the show and a subtle tribute to the iconic rocker following his tragic passing away.

From there, it’s all chaos, grief, and gunfire as John Cena’s Chris Smith, aka Peacemaker, confronts not only new enemies but also the emotional wreckage of his past decisions.

This season, Peacemaker is being hunted from all sides, still grappling with the emotional fallout after killing Rick Flag Jr. and the trauma of his relationship with his father.

Fans get a glimpse of a new White Dragon costume — this time in blue — hinting that Auggie Smith may reappear in visions, as he did during the Season 1 finale, or that someone else might be taking up his twisted legacy.

Meet the Villains of Season Two Season 2 boasts an impressive line-up of villains. James Gunn has confirmed six major antagonists, including Frank Grillo’s Rick Flag Sr., who’s bent on avenging his son.

Sean Gunn joins as Maxwell Lord, a morally ambiguous figure connected to Justice League recruitment, while Brey Noelle makes her live-action debut as White Rabbit, a wealthy socialite with cloning powers and super speed.

Returning cast members include Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, and Robert Patrick, with new additions Sol Rodríguez, David Denman, Tim Meadows, and Michael Rooker adding fresh energy to the ensemble.

Unlike Season 1, which was rooted in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), Season 2 is part of the soft-rebooted DC Universe. Though the world around Peacemaker has changed, the character remains as unpredictable and emotionally layered as ever.

