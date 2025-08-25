‘Peacemaker’ star Freddie Stroma on ‘Harry Potter’, green screens, and how James Gunn reinvented Vigilante

Freddie Stroma, known to many as Cormac McLaggen from the ‘Harry Potter’ films, has opened up about how those early roles helped prepare him for the challenges of acting in ‘Peacemaker’—especially when working with CGI elements like the fan-favourite bald eagle, Eagly.

“Yeah, he’s got this sort of upheld respect. Everyone loves Eagly,” Stroma said in an interview with The Hollywood Repoter. “Obviously, he doesn’t exist, so we don’t fawn all over him. But once watching it, we become audience members as well, and we all fall in love with Eagly. You kind of can’t help it.”

Freddie on being a part of Harry Potter franchise Stroma also reflected on his experience with green screen acting during ‘Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince’ and the ‘Deathly Hallows’ films. “It was definitely the first time in my career that I had to do some pretty extensive green screen work,” he shared.

“I realised how challenging it was to be up on a broom that was essentially a bucking bronco, many feet in the air, harnessed. The entire studio—these huge studios—were all green or blue. And then they had a tennis ball that is Ron, another one that’s Harry and another one is the ball coming at you, and you’ve got to deliver your lines to all these things. You’ve got fans blowing at you, and you’ve got stunt men telling you to drop your shoulder. So, that was a very steep learning curve for me.”

Freddie on playing Vigilante and how different his character is from the comics Now playing Vigilante in ‘Peacemaker’, Stroma admits the version of the character seen on screen is a complete departure from the comics.

“That was all James [Gunn],” he explained. “When I auditioned for it and booked it, I started reading up on the Vigilante comics. And then I got the script, and very, very quickly realised that they’re not the same character at all. [In the comics], he’s level-headed. He’s a very standard guy. Literally, his name is Vigilante. He’s a district attorney and he fights crime. It’s a pretty straightforward character.”

“And then the one in ‘Peacemaker’ is just basically James’s creation. So it was that way on the page.”

