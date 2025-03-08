The much-anticipated Peaky Blinders film might be screened in theatres ahead of its OTT debut on Netflix. The creator and screenwriter of the hit series Peaky Blinders, Steven Knight dropped some major hints about the upcoming film.

Peaky Blinders film release Steven recently shared an update on the filming of the Peaky Blinders spin-off movie. He also expressed his desire to see it on the big screens.

In an interview with Playlist, Steven Knight said, “We wrapped (filming) on December 13th. We've got Barry Keoghan, Tim Roth, Rebecca Ferguson, and obviously Cillian Murphy and Stephen Graham. And I have to say, it is mind-blowingly good. I really want the Peaky fans who have been a big part of this to be watching it all together in one building. The communication has all been virtual, but I do want this to be in cinemas so that people can sit there together and watch this thing happen.”

However, Netflix and the film team is yet to announce anything regarding this yet.

Peaky Blinders film shoot Steven also updated about the film, “We wrapped on December 13th.” “We’ve got Barry Keoghan, Tim Roth, Rebecca Ferguson, and obviously Cillian Murphy and Stephen Graham. And I have to say, it is mind-blowingly good," he also added.

The Peaky Blinders is directed by Tom Harper, who helmed several episodes of the hit series. While the makers have not yet revealed much about the film, the Peaky Blinders spin-off is billed as “an epic continuation of the multi-award-winning gangster saga, set in the lawless streets of Birmingham in the 1900s,” as per Variety.

The production of the film began last year in September.

The film will star Cillian Murphy reviving his iconic role as Tommy Shelby.

The film is written by Steven Knight. It is co-produced by Knight, Murphy, Caryn Mandabach, and Guy Heeley. The executive producers of the film are Tom Harper, David Kosse, Jamie Glazebrook, Andrew Warren, and David Mason.