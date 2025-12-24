Peaky Blinders movie trailer out: Cillian Murphy returns as Tommy Shelby, new cast revealed

Netflix has released the first trailer for Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, giving fans their initial glimpse of Cillian Murphy reprising his iconic role as Tommy Shelby. The film serves as a continuation of the acclaimed BBC crime drama Peaky Blinders, which concluded its six-season run in 2022.

Written by series creator Steven Knight and directed by Tom Harper, the film shifts the story to wartime Britain. Set in Birmingham in 1940, the narrative finds Tommy Shelby returning from self-imposed exile as the Second World War intensifies, forcing him to confront both personal demons and threats to his family’s future.

According to the official synopsis, the stakes are higher than ever. With the country in turmoil and the Shelby empire under pressure, Tommy must decide whether to face the consequences of his past or dismantle everything he has built.

The trailer opens with a voice questioning the fate of the once-feared gangster, asking what became of “the famous gypsy gangster”. Tommy responds bluntly, insisting he is no longer that man. What follows are rapid flashes of explosions, violence and emotional confrontations, signalling a darker and more destructive chapter in the story.

A key moment sees a woman urging Tommy to return, followed by a burst of intense action sequences that introduce several new characters. The trailer ends with Murphy’s Tommy walking towards the camera in slow motion, before the title card appears — a familiar visual cue for long-time fans of the franchise.

Watch the trailer here:

The film also brings several high-profile additions to the Peaky Blinders universe. The cast includes Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Roth, Sophie Rundle, and Barry Keoghan, whose casting has generated significant online buzz.

Netflix has confirmed that Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man will receive a limited theatrical release on 6 March, followed by its streaming debut on 20 March.

Since its release, the one-minute trailer has quickly gained traction online, with fans flooding social media and YouTube comment sections. Many hailed the return of Tommy Shelby, calling the character one of television’s most memorable anti-heroes and expressing excitement about seeing his story continue on the big screen.

A user wrote on X, “The immortal man is such a hard title for a movie considering how many times tommy has cheated death seeing him gray and older in a world war II setting is going to be the gritty finale we deserve.”

Another user wrote, “Whatever happened to Tommy Shelby He survived war, politics, enemies, death itself… Netflix really thought we forgot? By order of the Peaky Blinders, we’re watching,” another user commented.

“Tommy shelby as a myth instead of a man feels like the only direction this story was ever going,” the third user wrote.