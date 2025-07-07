Pearl Jam drummer Matt Cameron leaves the iconic band after 27 years

Iconic band Pearl Jam's drummer Matt Cameron has announced that he is leaving the band after playing with them for 27 years.

In an emotional Instagram post shared on Monday, Cameron wrote, “After 27 fantastic years, I have taken my final steps down the drum riser for the mighty Pearl Jam (sic).”

He thanked his fellow band members for their support and friendship, saying, “Much love and respect to Jeff, Ed, Mike and Stone for inviting me into the band in 1998 and for giving me the opportunity of a lifetime, one filled with friendships, artistry, challenges and laughter (sic).”

In his message to fans, Cameron also shared his gratitude for their ongoing support, writing, “I am forever grateful to the crew, staff and fans the world over. It’s been an incredible journey. More to follow. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart.” His message hints that he may share news about his future plans soon.

Pearl Jam members Eddie Vedder, Stone Gossard, Mike McCready and Jeff Ament released their own statement following Cameron’s departure. “From being one of our first musical heroes in the bands Skinyard and the mighty Soundgarden, to playing on our first demos in 1990, Matt Cameron has been a singular and true powerhouse of a musician and drummer (sic),” the band said.

They praised his impact on their music, adding, “He has propelled the last 27 years of Pearl Jam live shows and studio recordings. It was a deeply important chapter for our group and we wish him well always. He will be deeply missed and is forever our friend in art and music. We love you Matt (sic).”

Matt and His History With The Iconic Band Cameron joined Pearl Jam in 1998, just one year after his previous band, Soundgarden, broke up. In 2010, when Soundgarden got back together, Cameron played with both bands at the same time. He remained a member of Soundgarden until they broke up again in 2017 after the passing of lead singer Chris Cornell.