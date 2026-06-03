Peddi Advance Booking: Ram Charan film set to premiere in India with ₹11 crore+, $1.50 million overseas

Peddi Advance Booking: Ram Charan's rural sports-drama Peddi is releasing in theatres on June 4 with paid preview shows across selected locations on June 3. Ahead of the preview, the film, also starring Janvhi Kapoor, is eyeing a big release worldwide. In India alone, the film has sold 2,76,817 tickets for 4,079 shows.

Peddi Advance Booking for day 1 Peddi has minted ₹6.61 crore across India with its advance booking ticket sale. Considering blocked seats, the film is said to mark its debut with ₹11.05 crore domestically.

Originally released in Telugu, Peddi is a pan-India film, also releasing in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Peddi in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi Peddi domestic advance booking is majorly led by the Telugu-speaking markets, with Andhra Pradesh and Telangana driving the pre-sales. While Andhra Pradesh has registered ₹4.43 crore in advance bookings ( ₹7.19 crore including blocked seats) from 1,702 shows, Telangana has contributed ₹1.23 crore ( ₹1.78 crore with blocked seats) from 347 shows.

The film has also generated strong traction in Karnataka, where Kannada-dubbed shows will be prioritised. It collected ₹60.43 lakh ( ₹1.39 crore including blocked seats) with 14% occupancy in the state.

The Tamil version has recorded advance bookings worth ₹12.34 lakh ( ₹22.85 lakh with blocked seats) from 281 shows with 9% occupancy. Reportedly, the advance booking will see a surge once booking opens for PVR INOX.

On the other hand, the Hindi-speaking belt has seen limited interest so far. Maharashtra added ₹5.08 lakh, Gujarat ₹1.96 lakh, Rajasthan ₹1.38 lakh, Delhi ₹63,830, and Uttar Pradesh just ₹16,780 in pre-sales.

Disclaimer: All inputs here are taken from Sacnilk.com Live Mint couldn't independently verify the claims.

Peddi Worldwide Box Office Peddi has surpassed $1.50 million worldwide from advance bookings, as per the film team posters doing rounds on social media. Film trade analyst Jerin Georgekutty claimed that Peddi minted more than $1 million in America. Predicted to be the biggest solo opener film for Ram Charan in his career, the film reportedly raked in $1.035 million so far from the market in the USA.

Peddi advance booking opens in Telangana Previously, the advance booking for Peddi was reported to be put on hold in Telangana due to a pending government approval over paid premieres and ticket price hikes. Despite Andhra Pradesh already receiving a greenlight for higher rates and extra show, the Nizam region faced uncertainty.

According to Cinema Express, the film received a clearance from the Telangana government on Tuesday night. As a result, finally, the advance bookings opened on Wednesday.

Reportedly, the makers have been permitted to charge ticket prices of up to ₹600, inclusive of GST, for the film's premiere shows. Additional shows from June 4 were also approved by the government.

Besides this, a hike of ₹125 in multiplexes and ₹100 in single-screen theatres, inclusive of GST, by the makers has also been approved, as per the same report by Cinema Express.

This revised pricing and show permissions are said to remain effective for 10 days.