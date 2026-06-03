Peddi Advance Booking: Ram Charan film set to premiere in India with ₹11 crore+, $1.50 million overseas

Peddi Advance Booking: Ram Charan's rural sports-drama Peddi is releasing in theatres on June 4 with paid preview shows across selected locations on June 3. Ahead of the preview, the film, also starring Janvhi Kapoor, is eyeing a big release worldwide. In India alone, the film has sold 2,76,817 tickets for 4,079 shows.

Advertisement

Peddi Advance Booking for day 1 Peddi has minted ₹6.61 crore across India with its advance booking ticket sale. Considering blocked seats, the film is said to mark its debut with ₹11.05 crore domestically.

Originally released in Telugu, Peddi is a pan-India film, also releasing in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Peddi in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi Peddi domestic advance booking is majorly led by the Telugu-speaking markets, with Andhra Pradesh and Telangana driving the pre-sales. While Andhra Pradesh has registered ₹4.43 crore in advance bookings ( ₹7.19 crore including blocked seats) from 1,702 shows, Telangana has contributed ₹1.23 crore ( ₹1.78 crore with blocked seats) from 347 shows.

The film has also generated strong traction in Karnataka, where Kannada-dubbed shows will be prioritised. It collected ₹60.43 lakh ( ₹1.39 crore including blocked seats) with 14% occupancy in the state.

Advertisement

The Tamil version has recorded advance bookings worth ₹12.34 lakh ( ₹22.85 lakh with blocked seats) from 281 shows with 9% occupancy. Reportedly, the advance booking will see a surge once booking opens for PVR INOX.

On the other hand, the Hindi-speaking belt has seen limited interest so far. Maharashtra added ₹5.08 lakh, Gujarat ₹1.96 lakh, Rajasthan ₹1.38 lakh, Delhi ₹63,830, and Uttar Pradesh just ₹16,780 in pre-sales.

Disclaimer: All inputs here are taken from Sacnilk.com Live Mint couldn't independently verify the claims.

Peddi Worldwide Box Office Peddi has surpassed $1.50 million worldwide from advance bookings, as per the film team posters doing rounds on social media. Film trade analyst Jerin Georgekutty claimed that Peddi minted more than $1 million in America. Predicted to be the biggest solo opener film for Ram Charan in his career, the film reportedly raked in $1.035 million so far from the market in the USA.

Advertisement

Peddi advance booking opens in Telangana Previously, the advance booking for Peddi was reported to be put on hold in Telangana due to a pending government approval over paid premieres and ticket price hikes. Despite Andhra Pradesh already receiving a greenlight for higher rates and extra show, the Nizam region faced uncertainty.

According to Cinema Express, the film received a clearance from the Telangana government on Tuesday night. As a result, finally, the advance bookings opened on Wednesday.

Reportedly, the makers have been permitted to charge ticket prices of up to ₹600, inclusive of GST, for the film's premiere shows. Additional shows from June 4 were also approved by the government.

Besides this, a hike of ₹125 in multiplexes and ₹100 in single-screen theatres, inclusive of GST, by the makers has also been approved, as per the same report by Cinema Express.

Advertisement

This revised pricing and show permissions are said to remain effective for 10 days.

Peddi also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Boman Irani and Divyendu. The movie is directed by Buchi Babu Sena.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.