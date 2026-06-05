Peddi box office collection day 1: Ram Charan's film beats Dhurandhar, Pathaan, Raja Saab, crosses ₹100 crore worldwide

Peddi box office collection day 1: Ram Charan's rural sports drama, Peddi is off to a great start at he box office. Boosted by paid preview shows, the film by Buchi Babu Sana is now among the biggest openers of 2026. With the opening collection in India, Peddi has already surpassed the day 1 collection of Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar ( ₹30 crore), Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 ( ₹40 crore), Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan ( ₹57 crore) and Prabhas’ The RajaSaab ( ₹ 62 crore). However, it remains far from Dhurandhar 2 ( ₹102 crore) domestic opening collection.
Peddi recorded a strong opening day at the box office, minting ₹51 crore net on Thursday across 12,412 shows. The Day 1 collection was significantly boosted by the film's paid premiere shows, which had already brought in ₹18.50 crore net on Wednesday with 72% occupancy across 847 shows. Including the premiere day business, Peddi's total India collection is now at ₹69.50 crore net, while its India gross stands at ₹82.49 crore. The film witnessed 45.5% occupancy in theatres on Day 1.
Peddi's overall performance was majorly driven by the Telugu version, as predicted by the advance booking. The original, Telugu version of the Ram Charan-starrer contributed ₹47.20 crore net from 6,944 shows with 68% occupancy. The Hindi version emerged as the second-biggest contributor with ₹3 crore net from 4,333 shows with 16% occupancy. Among the southern dubbed shows, Tamil collected ₹45 lakh with 22% occupancy across 705 shows, while Kannada raked ₹25 lakh from 210 shows at the same occupancy level. The Malayalam version of Peddi added ₹10 lakh from 220 shows with 16% occupancy.
Peddi became the biggest opening for a solo film by Ram Charan, as it was predicted by the fans. It surpassed the opening collection of Game Changer which earned ₹50 crore net on its opening day.
The film has benefited from massive showcasing and strong demand across the core Telugu-speaking markets, becoming one of the biggest openings of the year from South India. The opening weekend will determine the fate of the release.
The film also saw a huge interest overseas, grossing ₹30 crore. The strong international performance was led by North America.
Peddi already grossed ₹40 crore from preview shows worldwide, including approximately ₹18.50 crore from the Telugu states and ₹3.10 crore from Karnataka. The film reportedly earned over $1.5 million in North America from premiere screenings alone, ahead of the official release on 4 June.
Considering the domestic collection so far, Peddi's worldwide gross collection stands at ₹112.49 crore.
Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas. It is presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings.
The sports drama starring Ram Charan in the titular role, alongside Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu and Boman Irani in key roles.
Disclaimer: All inputs are taken from Sacnilk.com Live Mint couldn't independently verify the claims.