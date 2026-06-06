Peddi Box Office Collection Day 2: Ram Charan's film hits ₹150 crore worldwide, to beat Game Changer lifetime earnings

Peddi Box Office Collection Day 2: Ram Charan's rural sports drama Peddi has now surpassed the ₹150 crore mark worldwide. Also starring Janhvi Kapoor, the film missed the ₹100 crore mark in India by a small margin. Peddi is now set to beat the lifetime collections of Charan's previous release, Game Changer ( ₹186.28 crore) and Ranveer Singh's 83 ( ₹193 crore).
Peddi collected ₹26.90 crore net from 10,113 shows on day 2. The film witnessed a drop of 47.3% in collection after a grand premiere of ₹51 crore net.
Peddi had opened with ₹51 crore on Thursday, in addition to ₹18.50 crore from paid premieres, pushing its two-day total India net collection to an impressive ₹96.40 crore. While occupancy dipped to 32.8% on Day 2 from 45.5% on opening day, the film continued to dominate the box office this week with releases like Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Chand Mera Dil, Bandar and Drishyam 3 Malayalam in theatres.
Released on June 5, Peddi is available in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.
The original Telugu version of Peddi is the major contributor behind the film's performance, adding ₹24.20 crore of the Day 2 total with a 52% occupancy across 4,950 shows. The Hindi version added ₹2.25 crore from 4,220 shows with 14% occupancy, while the Tamil dubbed version collected ₹25 lakh. On the other hand, Kannada shows raked in ₹17 lakh and Malayalam ₹3 lakh.
Considering the latest earnings, Peddi's India gross collections are now at ₹114.49 crore and India net collections at ₹96.40 crore so far.
(this is a developing story)