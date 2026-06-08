Peddi Box Office Collection Day 5: Ram Charan's film off to slow start on first Monday after ₹150 cr+ haul in India

Peddi Box Office Collection Day 5: Ram Charan's latest pan-India release, Peddi, witnessed a successful weekend, hitting the ₹150 crore mark in India. However, the film has slowed down considerably due to low traction on Monday. Peddi is currently heading towards ₹250 crore worldwide.

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Peddi Box Office Collection Day 5 On day 5, Ram Charan's Peddi collected ₹1.79 crore net so far today from 3,068 shows nationwide, as per early shows. Telugu shows remain the dominant contributor with ₹1.58 crore and an occupancy of 23%, while the Hindi and Tamil versions have added ₹18 lakh and ₹3 lakh, respectively. These figures are way less than the weekend business. Peddi has time throughout the day to boost its revenue.

However, these are early estimates and are subject to change.

With day 5 tentative earnings, Peddi's total India net collection has reached ₹158.94 crore, while the India gross haul is now at ₹189.13 crore.

The final earnings of the day will be released after the night shows.

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Peddi Box Office recap Peddi has delivered a strong opening extended weekend at the Indian box office, collecting over ₹150 crore net through its first four days. After taking a promising start with ₹18.50 crore from paid previews, the sports drama recorded a ₹51 crore opening. The film mostly witnessed a steady weekend and collected ₹26.90 crore on Friday, followed by ₹28.85 crore on Saturday and ₹31.90 crore on Sunday, thanks to audience interest and positive word of mouth. As of Monday, Peddi remains far from ₹2 crore. While occupancy has naturally dipped on the first working day after a strong weekend, the film is expected to hold well during the weekdays.

Peddi Box Office Collection Worldwide On day 4, Peddi recorded a business of ₹4 crore overseas, pushing the overall international business to ₹46 crore. The film's worldwide gross collection is now at ₹233.02 crore.

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About Peddi Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi was released in theatres worldwide on Thursday. It also features Shiva Rajkumar and Janhvi Kapoor. Actors Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu and Boman Irani are also a part of the film in pivotal roles.

Set in the 1980s rural Andhra Pradesh, Peddi follows the journey of a lower-caste villager who turns to several kinds of sports, such as cricket, wrestling and more, to win recognition and dignity for his small and marginalised community.

The film is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, co-produced by Ishan Saksena under IVY Entertainment. It is presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings.

The music of Peddi has been composed by AR Rahman.

Controversy over Janvhi Kapoor's character Peddi recently faced backlash over its portrayal of lead female actor Janvhi Kapoor.

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Director Buchi Babu Sana addressed the controversy and apologised after concerns were raised by viewers. Responding to the backlash, the filmmaker said the team had taken the feedback seriously and changed the objectional portions that had drawn criticism.

He said, "After reviewing the feedback, we have decided to make changes to the concerned portions. Cinema grows through its connection with audiences, and as storytellers, we have a responsibility to be mindful of evolving perspectives and sensitivities. Every woman deserves to be respected, valued, and represented with dignity. We remain committed to telling stories that celebrate strong characters and uphold those values. Thank you to everyone who shared their views honestly and sincerely."

Disclaimer: All inputs are taken from Sancilk.com Live Mint couldn't independently verify the claims.

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About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.