Peddi Box Office Collection Day 5: Ram Charan's sports drama to hit ₹250 crore worldwide despite massive dip

Peddi Box Office Collection Day 5: Ram Charan's Peddi crossed the 200 crore mark domestically in terms of gross collection. The film recently ran into trouble over some scenes. However, it has maintained its grip in theatres.

Sneha Biswas
Published9 Jun 2026, 10:23 AM IST
Ram Charan's Peddi was released on June 4.
Ram Charan's Peddi was released on June 4.

Peddi Box Office Collection Day 5: Ram Charan's sports drama witnessed a massive drop in earnings as it entered its first weekday. Despite a fall of more than 50% in collections, the film has maintained its grip at the box office. After a strong extended opening weekend, Peddi minted 12.05 net on day 5.

Peddi Box Office Collection Day 5

Peddi witnessed a sharp decline of 62.5% from Sunday's net collection of 32.15 crore. The film was screened across 7,905 shows in India, pushing its India net collection to 169.70 crore.

Despite the expected weekday correction, Peddi has comfortably crossed the 200 crore gross mark domestically within five days of release. Considering taxes, the film's India gross now stands at 201.92 crore.

Disclaimer: All inputs are based on Sacnilk report. Live Mint couldn't independently verify the claims.

(this is a developing story)

About the Author

Sneha Biswas

Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.

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