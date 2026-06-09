Peddi Box Office Collection Day 5: Ram Charan's sports drama to hit ₹250 crore worldwide despite massive dip

Peddi Box Office Collection Day 5: Ram Charan's sports drama witnessed a massive drop in earnings as it entered its first weekday. Despite a fall of more than 50% in collections, the film has maintained its grip at the box office. After a strong extended opening weekend, Peddi minted ₹12.05 net on day 5.
Peddi witnessed a sharp decline of 62.5% from Sunday's net collection of ₹32.15 crore. The film was screened across 7,905 shows in India, pushing its India net collection to ₹169.70 crore.
Despite the expected weekday correction, Peddi has comfortably crossed the ₹200 crore gross mark domestically within five days of release. Considering taxes, the film's India gross now stands at ₹201.92 crore.
Disclaimer: All inputs are based on Sacnilk report. Live Mint couldn't independently verify the claims.
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