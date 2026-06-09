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Peddi Box Office Collection Day 5: Ram Charan's sports drama to hit ₹250 crore worldwide despite massive dip

Peddi Box Office Collection Day 5: Ram Charan's Peddi crossed the 200 crore mark domestically in terms of gross collection. The film recently ran into trouble over some scenes. However, it has maintained its grip in theatres.

Sneha Biswas
Published9 Jun 2026, 10:23 AM IST
Ram Charan's Peddi was released on June 4.
Ram Charan's Peddi was released on June 4.
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Peddi Box Office Collection Day 5: Ram Charan's sports drama witnessed a massive drop in earnings as it entered its first weekday. Despite a fall of more than 50% in collections, the film has maintained its grip at the box office. After a strong extended opening weekend, Peddi minted 12.05 net on day 5.

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Peddi Box Office Collection Day 5

Peddi witnessed a sharp decline of 62.5% from Sunday's net collection of 32.15 crore. The film was screened across 7,905 shows in India, pushing its India net collection to 169.70 crore.

Despite the expected weekday correction, Peddi has comfortably crossed the 200 crore gross mark domestically within five days of release. Considering taxes, the film's India gross now stands at 201.92 crore.

Disclaimer: All inputs are based on Sacnilk report. Live Mint couldn't independently verify the claims.

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About the Author

Sneha Biswas

Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More

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