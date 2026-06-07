Peddi director Buchi Babu Sana on Janhvi Kapoor character's portrayal: 'Didn't expect such a negative reaction'

Filmmaker Buchi Babu Sana has responded to mounting criticism over the depiction of women and romance in the upcoming Telugu film Peddi, acknowledging audience concerns and promising greater sensitivity in future representations.

Peddi director Buchi Babu Sana on the negative criticism Janhvi's portrayal Speaking to SCREEN, the director said he was taken aback by the overwhelmingly negative response to the portrayal of Achiyyamma, played by Janhvi Kapoor, and her relationship with Peddi, portrayed by Ram Charan.

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"I had not anticipated that the scenes would be perceived so negatively by audiences," the filmmaker said.

Also Read | Peddi director changes course after backlash, Janhvi Kapoor scenes revised

The controversy emerged following promotional material and scenes from the film that sparked debate on social media, with critics arguing that Achiyyamma's character is introduced through a highly objectifying lens and afforded little agency within the narrative.

According to the criticism, the character's introduction places significant emphasis on her physical appearance rather than her personality or role in the story. The camera's gaze, critics contend, frames her primarily as an object of attraction from the perspective of the male protagonist rather than as an independent character.

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The concerns extend beyond visual presentation. It has also been said that elements of the romance depict troubling attitudes towards consent and personal boundaries. In the scenes that have drawn the strongest reactions, Peddi openly discusses his desire for Achiyyamma despite acknowledging that she does not reciprocate his feelings and that her family would oppose any relationship. Critics have pointed to a sequence involving a forced kiss, followed by pressure on Achiyyamma to remain silent, as particularly problematic.

Addressing the backlash, Buchi Babu maintained that the filmmakers' intentions differed significantly from how audiences interpreted the material.

The director explained that the creative team's original vision for the relationship was drastically different from the troubling way it translated on screen. Rather than causing discomfort, the initial goal was simply to deliver a playful romance story between Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor.

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While defending the intentions behind the film, he also acknowledged the criticism and indicated that lessons had been learned from the response.

"We'll be more careful and make better representations."

More about Peddi Peddi centres on Peddi, a gifted athlete who seeks to bring recognition and pride to his village through sporting success. Set in the villages of Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram region, the film explores themes of ambition, identity and community pride.

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The project also stars Shiva Rajkumar and Jagapathi Babu in key roles. It is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, co-produced by Ishan Saksena under IVY Entertainment, and presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.