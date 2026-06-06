Peddi director changes course after objectification backlash, Janhvi Kapoor scenes revised for re-release

Ram Charan's latest film, Peddi, created an uproar on the internet over the portrayal of its female lead, played by Janhvi Kapoor. Released in theatres on June 4, the film was criticised by many for alleged objectification of Kapoor in a few scenes. Reacting to the backlash, director Buchi Babu Sana broke his silence on Saturday.

Advertisement

Peddi director responds to backlash Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the filmmaker clarified his stance. He announced that the objectionable scenes would be edited out of Peddi and re-released in theatres.

"As a filmmaker, I believe cinema should entertain, inspire, and connect with audiences. It should never make anyone feel uncomfortable or disrespected. We have heard the feedback regarding certain scenes in Peddi and have taken it seriously," wrote the Peddi director.

Film to be released with changed Janhvi Kapoor scenes Extending an apology, he added, "I have always had immense respect for women, both on and off screen, and it was never our intention to objectify or disrespect any female character. If any part of the film has been perceived that way, we respect those sentiments, understand the concerns being raised, and sincerely apologize.

Advertisement

"After reviewing the feedback, we have decided to make changes to the concerned portions. Cinema grows through its connection with audiences, and as storytellers, we have a responsibility to be mindful of evolving perspectives and sensitivities. Every woman deserves to be respected, valued, and represented with dignity. We remain committed to telling stories that celebrate strong characters and uphold those values. Thank you to everyone who shared their views honestly and sincerely."

See post here:

Advertisement

Controversy around Janhvi Kapoor's scenes in Peddi In the film, Janhvi Kapoor played the role of Achiyamma, Ram Charan's love interest. In reviews, many talked about how Kapoor remained underutilised in the film.

“After watching Peddi, you can't help but feel pity for Janhvi Kapoor. Sridevi would have never allowed her to act in such B-grade films in the South,” said a user on X.

One posted, "The first half of the movie is some of the worst cinema I have ever seen. Showing sexual assault and trying to justify it makes no sense. Did no one tell the director how bad this would look in 2026?”

Someone said, "The heroine deserved a character. Instead she got a string of vulgar, degrading, objectifying scenes stitched together and called a role. It ain't bold.. it ain't glamorous.. it's just poor & cringe writing.. a complete embarrassment to every women in the audience..”

Advertisement

Yet another critic said, “The romantic dynamic between Janhvi Kapoor and Ram Charan in #Peddi is one of the most disgusting and dated portrayals I have seen. Shameless shots of her naval and chest. No care for consent. Moral stance of a saviour while constantly ogling and letching at her!”

Peddi released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

At the box office, the film crossed the ₹150 crore mark worldwide. Domestically, the film is expected to hit ₹100 crore on day 3.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.