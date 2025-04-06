Peddi first shot glimpse: Ram Charan hits it out of the park as a rugged cricketer, leaves fans impressed

Ram Charan is all set to star in the upcoming Telugu film Peddi. On Ram Navami, the makers dropped a glimpse of Ram Charan from the film. Titled as Peddi First Shot, the official release date of the film was also announced.

Ram Charan in Peddi The first glimpse video introduced Ram Charan in a rugged look as he lands on the ground in a rural area. He is seen smoking beedi and talking about his life philosophy. He says: “Edaina ee nela mida unnapude seseyala (I must do whatever I want as long as I'm alive)”

While the glimpse confirms that the film is et against a rustic rural background, it will not reveal about Ram Charan's character, except his love for cricket. In the end, Ram Charan is seen hitting it out of the park as the crowd cheers for him.

Peedi will release in theatres on March 27, 2026.

Watch video here:

Internet reacts to Ram Charan first glimpse from Peddi Reacting to the first glimpse video, fans have shared their excitement in the comment section. One of them commented, “Wow.. Goosebumps.” “Craaaaaaazy.......... Getting Rangasthalam vibes again...Just outstanding (sic),” added another.

Someone also said, “AR Rahman comeback is loading... BGM is superb (sic).”

Peedi first look Peedi was previously titled RC 16 as it marks Ram Charan's 16th film. On his 40th birthday, the film team shared two posters announcing the film’s title and the actor's first look. One of the posters had him in his rugged look while smoking beedi and another had him with a cricket bat.

While many had compared Ram Charan's look to Vijay Deverakonda's Arjun Reddy, some were also reminded of Allu Arjun from Pushpa Raj. Some continue to trace back Ram Charan's Peddi look to his 2018 film Rangasthalam.

Peddi: Director, cast and team Peddi is directed by Buchi Babu Sana.

Besides Ram Charan, the film will also star Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu.

The film music is composed by AR Rahman while R Rathnavelu is the cinematographer.

It is backed by Venkata Satish Kilaru.

Filming for Peddi began last year in Hyderabad as per reports. It will continue its schedule throughout this year.