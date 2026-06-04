Peddi review on X: Not perfect Ram Charan film, underwhelming, let down by Janhvi Kapoor, check what netizens said

The much-awaited rural sports drama Peddi was released on 4 June. Starring Ram Charan in the lead, the film has gained mixed reviews on social media. Many hailed the filmmaker Buchi Babu Sana for the concept, while some praised Charan for carrying the film on his shoulder. However, a section of people were not impressed with Janhvi Kapoor's role.

Peddi Twitter review and rating Taking to X, formerly Twitter, a popular movie reviewer gave Peddi 2.75 rating out of 5. He reasoned that the commercial film isn't flawless.

His detailed review read: "#Peddi A watchable commercial entertainer with an honest story that works in parts despite its regular template narration!

“The first half is fairly average with template commercial elements, and Jahnvi’s track doesn’t work. However, the stretch from the pre-interval to the end of Massa Massa is the film’s biggest highlight and is executed well. Post that, the film drags with ups and downs, though the climax is wrapped up neatly.”

However, he praised Ram Charan, who plays the role of Peddi.

“Ram Charan is terrific and clearly carries the film. His transformation and effort are evident throughout. ARR’s music works well and is another highlight. Buchi Babu Sana succeeds in presenting an honest story, but the screenplay and editing could have been better. Has its share of flaws, but can be watched with expectations in check for Ram Charan’s performance, the music, and the honest story.”

Reflecting similar sentiments, a user wrote on the micro-blogging site, “#Peddi – A heartwarming family entertainer that beautifully brings a real-life-inspired story to the big screen. Powerful emotions, memorable performances, and soul-stirring music by ARR make this a truly special cinematic experience. Definitely worth watching with your family in theatres!”

The music of the film by AR Rahman has left an impact on the hearts of the audience.

“A special mention to A.R. Rahman. Honestly, this is music I never expected from him in this space. The background score elevates every emotion, every high moment, and every character arc perfectly. It blends seamlessly with the film's rustic world and becomes one of its biggest strengths,” read an excerpt from an online review.

Coming to Janhvi Kapoor's performance in Peddi, another user listed out several things which didn't work in the film. It included “The detached and unemotional storytelling, which constantly pulled me out of the cinematic experience.”

"Janhvi Kapoor’s character portrayal. It is utterly degrading on every level. #RamCharan and Janhvi Kapoor’s first meet scene is the worst scene I have ever seen in recent times. This almost never happened for me in a Ram Charan film, except maybe Govindudu Andarivadele. I honestly did not expect something like this from him. I still don't understand how he agreed to do such a scene. The justification provided later is far worse.”

Many also criticised the film for the limited screentime to Kapoor.

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