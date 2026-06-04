Peddi review on X: Not perfect Ram Charan film, underwhelming, let down by Janhvi Kapoor, check what netizens said

The much-awaited rural sports drama Peddi was released on 4 June. Starring Ram Charan in the lead, the film has gained mixed reviews on social media. Many hailed the filmmaker Buchi Babu Sana for the concept, while some praised Charan for carrying the film on his shoulder. However, a section of people were not impressed with Janhvi Kapoor's role.

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Peddi Twitter review and rating Taking to X, formerly Twitter, a popular movie reviewer gave Peddi 2.75 rating out of 5. He reasoned that the commercial film isn't flawless.

His detailed review read: "#Peddi A watchable commercial entertainer with an honest story that works in parts despite its regular template narration!

“The first half is fairly average with template commercial elements, and Jahnvi’s track doesn’t work. However, the stretch from the pre-interval to the end of Massa Massa is the film’s biggest highlight and is executed well. Post that, the film drags with ups and downs, though the climax is wrapped up neatly.”

However, he praised Ram Charan, who plays the role of Peddi.

“Ram Charan is terrific and clearly carries the film. His transformation and effort are evident throughout. ARR’s music works well and is another highlight. Buchi Babu Sana succeeds in presenting an honest story, but the screenplay and editing could have been better. Has its share of flaws, but can be watched with expectations in check for Ram Charan’s performance, the music, and the honest story.”

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Reflecting similar sentiments, a user wrote on the micro-blogging site, “#Peddi – A heartwarming family entertainer that beautifully brings a real-life-inspired story to the big screen. Powerful emotions, memorable performances, and soul-stirring music by ARR make this a truly special cinematic experience. Definitely worth watching with your family in theatres!”

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The music of the film by AR Rahman has left an impact on the hearts of the audience.

“A special mention to A.R. Rahman. Honestly, this is music I never expected from him in this space. The background score elevates every emotion, every high moment, and every character arc perfectly. It blends seamlessly with the film's rustic world and becomes one of its biggest strengths,” read an excerpt from an online review.

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Coming to Janhvi Kapoor's performance in Peddi, another user listed out several things which didn't work in the film. It included “The detached and unemotional storytelling, which constantly pulled me out of the cinematic experience.”

"Janhvi Kapoor’s character portrayal. It is utterly degrading on every level. #RamCharan and Janhvi Kapoor’s first meet scene is the worst scene I have ever seen in recent times. This almost never happened for me in a Ram Charan film, except maybe Govindudu Andarivadele. I honestly did not expect something like this from him. I still don't understand how he agreed to do such a scene. The justification provided later is far worse.”

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Many also criticised the film for the limited screentime to Kapoor.

Check more reviews here:

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About Peddi Peddi also stars Divyenndu and Boman Irani in pivotal roles. It was released in Telugu with dubbed versions in Tamil, Kannada and Hindi. The film is expected to witness a bigger opening collection after paid previews on Wednesday.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.