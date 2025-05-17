Pedro Pascal, Ari Aster speak out against fear, political division at Cannes premiere of ‘Eddington’

The Cannes Film Festival, typically known for its glamour and cinematic celebration, took on a more serious tone during the press conference for Eddington, the latest film by Ari Aster.

With a star-studded cast including Pedro Pascal, Joaquin Phoenix, Emma Stone and Austin Butler, the film dives deep into America's fractured socio-political landscape — a theme that spilled over into the conversation with the media.

Pedro Pascal on the risks of making a politically charged film Pedro Pascal, never one to shy away from political honesty, delivered a firm message when asked about the risks of making a politically charged film in the current U.S. climate.

Pedro said, “Fear is the way that they win. So keep telling the stories, keep expressing yourself and keep fighting to be who you are. Fuck the people that try to make you scared, you know? And fight back. This is the perfect way to do so in telling stories. And don’t let them win.”

When asked specifically about President Donald Trump’s immigration policies, Pascal was both reflective and personal.

He added, “Obviously, it’s very scary for an actor participating in a movie to sort of speak to issues like this. It’s far too intimidating the question for me to really address, I’m not informed enough. I want people to be safe and to be protected, and I want very much to live on the right of history. I’m an immigrant. My parents are refugees from Chile. We fled a dictatorship, and I was privileged enough to grow up in the U.S. after asylum in Denmark. If it weren’t for that, I don’t know what would have happened to us. I stand by those protections. I’m too afraid of your question, I hardly remember what it was.”

Eddington director Ari Aster on why he made the film Director Ari Aster echoed Pascal’s concern, offering insight into his motivation behind Eddington, which he described as a film born out of deep unease.

Ari explained, “I wrote the film in a state of fear and anxiety about the world. I wanted to show what it feels like to live in a world where nobody can agree on what is real anymore. Over the last 20 years, we’ve fallen into this age of hyper-individualism. That social force that used to be central in liberal mass democracies — an agreed upon vision of the world — that is gone now. COVID felt like the moment where that link was finally cut for good. I wanted to make a film about what America feels like, to me. I’m very worried.”

