Pedro Pascal supports transgender rights at Thunderbolts London premiere

London [UK], April 23 (ANI): Actor Pedro Pascal reaffirmed his support for transgender rights at the London premiere of Marvel's 'Thunderbolts', making a powerful statement through fashion.

Appearing at Cineworld Leicester Square, the 'Last of Us' and 'Game of Thrones' star donned the now-iconic "Protect the Dolls" t-shirt, as per Deadline.

Designed by Conner Ives, the shirt first gained widespread attention during Pascal's 50th birthday celebration earlier this month.

The phrase "Protect the Dolls" holds deep meaning within the LGBTQIA community, with "Dolls" referring specifically to trans women.

The garment was part of Ives' recent London Fashion Week collection, which aimed to highlight ongoing threats to transgender rights worldwide.

According to Deadline, in an earlier interview, Ives explained the motivation behind the design and said, "It was very reactive. I knew I wanted to say something, given what we've observed in the last few months with the U.S. government and the current political regime."

Pascal's choice to wear the shirt comes shortly after the UK Supreme Court ruled that legal definitions of women must be based on biological sex, effectively excluding transgender women from several legal recognitions.

The ruling sparked widespread criticism from human rights groups and advocates for trans inclusivity, as per Deadline.

A vocal supporter of trans rights, Pascal has frequently used his platform to advocate for the LGBTQIA community. His advocacy is also personal as his sister, Lux Pascal, publicly came out as a transgender woman in 2021.

Since then, Pedro has shown consistent support for her and the broader trans community.