Pedro Pascal’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps becomes JioHotstar’s most-watched film after OTT debut

Pedro Pascal’s first foray into the superhero genre has become one of Marvel’s most unexpected triumphs of the year. The Fantastic Four: First Steps, produced on a reported budget of $200 million, is now dominating the streaming space.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps tops on JioHotstar The Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby-starrer has taken the top spot on JioHotstar [also known as Disney+ or Disney Hotstar] and leading viewership charts across more than 25 countries.

The film, which premiered in cinemas in July, has swiftly risen to become the most popular title on the platform just days after its OTT debut, according to Collider.

Directed by Matt Shakman — best known for WandaVision — the film has earned widespread acclaim for its balance of character-driven storytelling and high-octane superhero spectacle. Critics have lauded its emotional depth and ensemble performances, with Pascal’s portrayal of Reed Richards receiving particular praise for bringing nuance and vulnerability to the iconic character.

On Rotten Tomatoes, The Fantastic Four: First Steps holds an 86% critics’ score and an impressive 91% audience rating, cementing its place as one of Marvel Studios’ best-reviewed releases in recent years. Reviewers have described the film as a refreshing return to form for the studio, highlighting its mix of grounded emotional arcs and inventive action sequences.

Despite not being a record-breaking box office juggernaut, the film performed respectably during its theatrical run, collecting $521 million worldwide. Industry observers note that its strong digital performance could extend its cultural impact far beyond cinemas.

Analysts have dubbed it a “sleeper hit” — a film that quietly builds momentum through strong word-of-mouth and critical approval rather than massive marketing campaigns. This success on streaming platforms suggests a renewed interest in Marvel’s storytelling after a series of uneven releases in recent years.

