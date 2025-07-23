Pedro Pascals Freaky Tales OTT release date out

Washington DC [US], July 23 (ANI): Pedro Pascal-starrer 'Freaky Tales' from filmmaker Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden has finally got its release date, reported Deadline.

Lionsgate's 'Freaky Tales' is set to make its streaming debut exclusively on HBO Max in the US on August 8. The film, starring Pedro Pascal and many more, will debut on HBO linear on Saturday, August 9 at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Set in 1987 Oakland, Freaky Tales is a multi-track mixtape of colourful characters - an NBA star, a corrupt cop, a female rap duo, teen punks, neo-Nazis, and a debt collector - on a collision course in a fever dream of showdowns and battles, reported Deadline.

Others in the cast include Ben Mendelsohn, Jay Ellis, Normani, Dominique Thorne, Jack Champion, Ji-young Yoo, Angus Cloud, and Tom Hanks, reported Deadline.

The film premiered at last year's Sundance Film Festival and was released in theatres on April 4.

Meanwhile, Pedro Pascal was recently seen in the Marvel film 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps'.

'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' was released in theatres on July 25 and features a star-studded cast. Vanessa Kirby will star as Sue Storm / Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm / Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm / The Thing.

The film is part of the larger Marvel universe, with Pascal and the rest of the 'Fantastic Four' team set to reprise their roles in 'Avengers: Doomsday.'